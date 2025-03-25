5 new Tamil movies releasing on OTT this week: Mr Housekeeping, Sabdham, Aghathiyaa and more

Looking for fresh Tamil films to watch this week? OTT platforms have an exciting mix of drama, mystery, and thrillers lined up. Among the much-awaited releases are Mr Housekeeping, Sabdham, and Aghathiyaa. Here’s where you can stream them.

5 Tamil movies to watch on OTT this week

1. Mr Housekeeping

Cast: Hari Bhaskar, Losliya Mariyanesan, Ilavarasu, Rayan

Release date: March 25, 2025

Mr. Housekeeping is a Tamil romantic comedy that was released in January this year. However, the film received mixed reviews from audiences due to its predictable storyline. Directed by Arun Ravichandran, the film follows the story of Honest Raj, who takes up a housekeeping job without realizing it belongs to his former love, Isai. She puts him through several tests, keeping him in the friend zone. The movie is currently streaming on Tentkotta, Aha, Amazon Prime Video and Simply South App.

2. Fire

Cast: Balaji Murugadoss, Sakshi Agarwal, Chandini Tamilarasan

Release date: March 28, 2025

If you like to watch Tamil romantic crime thrillers, then do watch Fire. Directed by Jsk Sathish Kumar, the film had an average run in theaters and received mixed reviews. The story follows the life of cop Saravanan, who investigates the sudden disappearance of a physiotherapist. As the case unfolds, shocking secrets come to light. Now, the film is set to premiere on Tentkotta for OTT viewers.

3. Sabdham

Cast: Aadhi Pinisetty, Lakshmi Menon, Simran

Release date: March 28 (tentative)

The Tamil horror thriller Sabdham was released in theaters on February 28, 2025. Directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, the film earned praise, especially for Aadhi Pinisetty’s performance. The plot follows paranormal investigator Ruben as he looks into unexplained deaths at a medical college. His investigation uncovers a dark incident from decades ago. Sabdham will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Aghathiyaa

Cast: Jiiva, Arjun Sarja, Raashii Khanna

Release date: March 28, 2025

Fan of Tamil historical horror films? Then Aghathiyaa is a good choice for you. Released on February 28, the movie received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. However, it was praised for its storyline as it follows an art director and his fiancée who enter a mansion with plans to renovate it. Unfortunately, they soon discover eerie secrets from the 1940s. The film will premiere on SUN NXT this week.

5. Vijay LLB the Advocate

Cast: Raaga Uthaya, Ashraf Navaghani, Kannan Rajamanickam

Release date: March 28, 2025

The 2024 Tamil legal drama Vijay LLB the Advocate follows lawyer Vijay as he fights to prove his childhood friend Venthan’s innocence in a murder case. With evidence stacked against Venthan, Vijay uncovers hidden truths. Directed by M. Mathialagan, the film premieres on Aha soon.

