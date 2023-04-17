EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Pooja Hegde calls Yash’s KGF character Rocky ‘legend’: ‘Hope I work with him soon’

Last year, Amitabh Bachchan and Pooja Hegde had collaborated for an ad film, and in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up on her experience of working with the legendary actor. “I was so excited… I was like, ‘Oh my God, finally…’. As an actor, it’s in your bucket list that you should work with ‘The Amitabh Bachchan’. You have grown up watching his films, and it was amazing. I remember I told him, I love this song of his called, ‘Neela Aasman’. So I was telling him about it, and he said, ‘You know, I have another version of that song, which I have made but I am never releasing it. Would you like to hear it?’ I was like, ‘Yes sir, please’. He made me listen to it, and it was outstanding,” recalls Pooja Hegde.

She further adds, “I hope he does release it someday. Imagine I have heard the new version of the song, which he has sung.” ‘Neela Aasman So Gaya’ is a popular song from Yash Chopra’s 1981 romantic-drama, Silsila. Bachchan had lent his voice for the original track as well.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde also spoke about actor Yash. “Rocky Bhai is a legend after KGF. I haven’t really interacted much with him. Of course I had met him at a function recently, but I hope I work with him soon,” shares Pooja Hegde.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde will next be seen in Farhad Samji’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan. The film also features Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill and Daggubati Venkatesh.

