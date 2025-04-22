Jr NTR's body double makes shocking revelations; says rejected WAR 2 for not being offered demanded fees

Jr NTR has been in the spotlight for his massive Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2. The actor will face off as the antagonist in the forthcoming actioner, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Recently, Jr NTR’s longtime body double, Eshwar Harris, who has been part of most of his films, opened up about not being a part of War 2, citing remuneration issues.

Speaking on the YouTube channel Mana Stars, Harris revealed that he was called for the project due to Jr NTR’s leaner physique compared to Hrithik Roshan.

However, Eshwar revealed that he was not satisfied with the remuneration offered, which did not cover his travel expenses to and from Mumbai, leading him to drop the offer.

For those unfamiliar, Jr NTR has a strong history with Eshwar Harris, who has been part of most of his films that required a body double. Harris even performed some stunts for the actor in RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli.

As for War 2, the film is slated for a theatrical release on August 14. Interestingly, this release date clashes with another major film in the pipeline—Rajinikanth's Coolie.

Despite the clash, it remains to be seen how both films will perform at the box office on their premiere day.

In other news, Jr NTR has wrapped up shooting for War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. He has now moved on to his next project, directed by Prashanth Neel.

A picture from the set was shared by the makers yesterday, confirming that Jr NTR has begun shooting for NTR31, which is rumored to be titled Dragon.



His lean and fit physique for this film quickly went viral, sparking speculation that Jr NTR had undergone ozempic treatment for his weight loss. However, his team swiftly dismissed the rumors, emphasizing that his transformation was the result of a strict diet.

