Bollywood has its fair share of fashion queens who always leave their fans wanting more, and Ananya Panday reigns supreme among them. She has consistently showcased her love for fitted silhouettes. Recently, she opted for a strapless, fitted jumpsuit that gave us major fashion goals, and we’re definitely taking notes!

So, let’s zoom right in and take a detailed look at the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress’ latest appearance for some Ananya Panday-approved, fashion-forward inspiration.

Ananya Panday has repeatedly proven her fashion prowess, and her style is always on point—her latest black ensemble is no exception. The statement outfit featured a strapless black-hued jumpsuit with a modern design that suited the actress perfectly. Its fitted silhouette hugged her curves in all the right places, while the bold deep U-neckline, accented with a crystal-embellished flower, elevated the entire look. We also loved how it highlighted the diva’s toned frame, making her appear even taller.

The jumpsuit featured high-waisted, floor-length pants with a fitted silhouette that added to its sleek appeal. The classy design also had a beautiful Gen-Z twist at the edges, making the entire outfit look fiery and fabulous. The pants further accentuated Ananya’s frame, adding to the overall vibe of the look. This formal outfit served a versatile vibe, making it perfect for various occasions—whether it’s a date night with bae, a casual outing with your BFFs, or even strutting down the red carpet to collect an award.

The Dream Girl 2 actress completed her elegant look with matching black sandals. These comfortable yet stylish picks added an edgy, well-thought-out appeal to her ensemble, and we’re super impressed by the modernized, Gen-Z-approved touch—making the look perfect for every modern diva who loves to slay. The statement piece comes from the shelves of David Koma, making it a truly luxe choice. It also comes with a hefty price tag—approximately ₹1,06,325. Isn’t that seriously extravagant?

Ananya’s looks are never just about clothes; her accessory choices are equally to die for. For this ensemble, she went all out with the ‘Gema Chandelier Clip Earrings’ by Swarovski, crafted by their design geniuses. These classy earrings, worth ₹25,000, perfectly matched the crystal-embellished floral twist of her outfit, adding some much-needed bling to make the look perfect for any party or formal occasion.

As for her makeup, Panday opted for a radiant base, adding a touch of color to her face with a rosy blush and metallic brown eyeshadow. She chose a shiny pink lip tint to further enhance the appeal of her look. Her highlighter and bronzer game was also on point, giving her a glowing, flawless finish. This radiant yet stunning makeup look helped her enhance her natural beauty and flaunt her inner glow.

Meanwhile, the diva completed her look by tying her hair into a sleek high bun, ensuring her face and accessories were the center of attention. We adore this easy-to-create and manageable style, with a middle parting and a sleek base that allowed her dark tresses to perfectly complement her outfit. But let’s be honest—the true highlight of this look was Ananya’s radiant smile, inner glow, charm, and undeniable confidence.

So, what do you think of Ananya Panday’s bold black embellished jumpsuit look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us!

