Best dressed celebs of the week: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more stars who served major fashion goals

This week in Bollywood, the fashion scene was absolutely vibrant, with stars flaunting a stunning mix of glamorous, stylish, and trend-setting ensembles. Whether at high-profile events or weddings, here’s a look at the best-dressed celebrities of the week:

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's aura never dims, and this week she stood out in a white Sabyasachi saree, making her look exquisite yet very chic. Alia wore a white saree with multi-coloured floral prints, paired with a blouse featuring three-quarter sleeves and a deep plunging V-neck, which gave her outfit a very classy touch.

To keep her look understated, she paired the outfit with an embedded pearl choker. Her makeup was quite natural but glowy: a dewy base, lots of highlighter, lashes coated in mascara, and nude lips. She completed the look by leaving her wavy hair flowing freely down her shoulders.

2. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor knows all the tricks for looking fashionable and comfortable. The actress donned an elegant white kurta set for an event, designed by Iqbal Hussain. The ensemble consisted of a cotton-silk jacket-style kurta with gota work, red piping, and a playful tie-up, paired with a shimmering lamé inner kurta and crushed Dhaka pajamas.

The look was accessorized with a zari dupatta, heavily jeweled necklaces, a few kadas, and a statement ring. Her makeup incorporated a subtle touch of glamour with dewy skin, shaped brows, shimmering eyeshadow, and nude lips, while her hair was sleek and straight. Kareena completed the look with juttis, offering a contemporary yet stylish take on traditional wear with a price tag of Rs. 32,000.

3. Shraddha Kapoor

This week, Shraddha Kapoor nailed the fashion game by donning a pink saree from Ekaya Banaras at the Red Sea Film Festival. Shraddha's resplendently bright pink saree stood out as a true fashion statement. This monochromatic draping was styled with a broad brown belt and a strapless pink blouse.

A delicate single-string necklace beautifully complemented the strapless sweetheart neckline. She kept her makeup fresh and dewy, with glossy pink lips and mascara-coated lashes. Her natural, open hair added to the minimalistic charm of the look.

4. Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor has quickly established herself as a fashionista, and this week she proved it by looking fabulous during the wedding festivities. The Archies actress was seen wearing a Kashida-inspired saree by Tarun Tahiliani for her mehendi night. The drape featured intricate aari and zardozi embroidery with panels of various colors, contrasting floral motifs, and a scalloped border, making it a timeless masterpiece.

The look was completed with a pink heavily embellished blouse featuring tassel detailing on the sleeves. Khushi accessorized with a set of stunning jewelry pieces to elevate the outfit.

5. Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan won hearts once again this week with her impeccable fashion sense. The budding actress attended a wedding in a gorgeous saree featuring soft pastels merged with modern and traditional elements, highlighted by metallic mirror-work accents.

The saree, designed by Arpita Mehta, was styled perfectly by this young fashionista, who complimented it with polki drop earrings and heeled sneakers. Suhana kept her hair chic with a half-updo and soft open waves, while her makeup exuded festive glam: a dewy complexion, blush tones, an eye-focused look, and a bindi.

This week, Bollywood's fashion game showcased versatility, creativity, and confident style statements. Be it sleek and polished or casual and effortless, these five celebrities have proven that they are always on top of their fashion game.

