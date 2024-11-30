Best dressed of the week: Tamannaah Bhatia, Sonam Kapoor and more celebs who stole spotlight

This week, our favorite stars upped their sartorial game, giving us a plethora of style inspiration for every occasion. From casual looks to glamorous ensembles, here are the celebrities who topped the best-dressed list this week.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia stunned in a black corset dress from the Skims x Dolce & Gabbana collaboration, complementing the old Hollywood glam vibe. The black, sleeveless masterpiece featured a sweetheart neckline and corset-style fit, exquisitely flaunting curves. She combined it with Christian Louboutin slingback stilettos, and soon the accessory became an addition with diamond-studded earrings and gold rings, styled by Shaleena Nathani.

Tamannaah Bhatia's vintage-inspired beauty look featured a layered blowout with a bouffant and black hairband. Her makeup was soft but glam, her skin looked dewy; her eyes had champagne eyeshadow and rosy blush, and her lips were tinted cherry. Tamannaah was as chic as she could get for her outfit—a combination of old-world charm and modern sophistication.

Rashmika Mandanna

Actress Rashmika Mandanna stunned in an eye-catching bottle-green saree from Amit Aggarwal with a crinkle design and art silk fabric. The saree was paired with a sleeveless sequin blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline. The entire glamour was achieved by styling it with emerald-studded gold earrings and matching bracelets. She accessorized further with center-parted waves, smoky cat eyes, peach lips, and a green bindi, making her look perfect in modern glamour and traditional charm with that full-sleeved blouse.

Sonam Kapoor

On this Thanksgiving, Sonam Kapoor dazzled with a neon green Marques 'Almeida number with dramatic puffy sleeves, which were complemented by a black floral corset. She wore a pair of black heels and finished it all with pink stud earrings, keeping it minimalistic yet elegant. The glossy pink lips, peach blush, kohl-lined eyes, and soft waves completed the look. An ideal mix between boldness and sophistication: Sonam once again proves that she is the fashion queen.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor caught everyone's eye in a stunning green saree designed by Anita Dongre, costing around ₹1 lakh, during cousin Aadar Jain's wedding event. The saree was fully covered with intricate gotapatti, gold sequins, and zardozi work. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kareena loaded her look with a beaded emerald choker, layered bracelet, solitaire ring, and a white embroidered potli. She adorned her hair straight to the back, center parted, and used radiant makeup with a highlight of kohl on her eyes and rose-hued lips. Kareena has blended in a perfect way of old and modern elegance, becoming an inspiration to many for her style.

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri shook things up when she stepped out on 25 November in a bold co-ord by Dion Lee, which was very much a mix of corporate chic and edgy elegance. The cropped jacket has criss-cross belts along with a buckle, and it is teamed with black bootcut trousers with a strappy waistband. The price of this outfit was ₹1,12,692—the real statement. She accessorized her look with sleek silver earrings and teamed it up with black heels. Minimal make-up just had dewiness with rosy cheeks, nude lips, and sleek, middle-part lines: Triptii proved that corporate-inspired fashion could be fierce, creative, and most not boring.

There is something in all the styles this week's best-dressed list has to offer, be it casual chic, classic elegance, or red-carpet drama. Which of these looks are you loving the most? Let us know in the comments!

