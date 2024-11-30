Best dressed of the week: Tamannaah Bhatia, Sonam Kapoor and more celebs who stole spotlight

Here’s a look at the best-dressed celebrity of the week, who undoubtedly stole the spotlight with her fashion choices. Check out!

By Sargun Chabbra
Published on Nov 30, 2024  |  11:57 AM IST |  3.2K
Best dressed celebs of the week
Best dressed celebs of the week ( PC: Viral Bhayani/ Celeb insta/ Sasha Jairam/ Kunal Gupta/ Saurabh Das)

This week, our favorite stars upped their sartorial game, giving us a plethora of style inspiration for every occasion. From casual looks to glamorous ensembles, here are the celebrities who topped the best-dressed list this week.

Tamannaah Bhatia

 

Best dressed celebs of the week

Tamannaah Bhatia stunned in a black corset dress from the Skims x Dolce & Gabbana collaboration, complementing the old Hollywood glam vibe. The black, sleeveless masterpiece featured a sweetheart neckline and corset-style fit, exquisitely flaunting curves. She combined it with Christian Louboutin slingback stilettos, and soon the accessory became an addition with diamond-studded earrings and gold rings, styled by Shaleena Nathani.

Tamannaah Bhatia's vintage-inspired beauty look featured a layered blowout with a bouffant and black hairband. Her makeup was soft but glam, her skin looked dewy; her eyes had champagne eyeshadow and rosy blush, and her lips were tinted cherry. Tamannaah was as chic as she could get for her outfit—a combination of old-world charm and modern sophistication.

Rashmika Mandanna

Best dressed celebs of the week

Actress Rashmika Mandanna stunned in an eye-catching bottle-green saree from Amit Aggarwal with a crinkle design and art silk fabric. The saree was paired with a sleeveless sequin blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline. The entire glamour was achieved by styling it with emerald-studded gold earrings and matching bracelets. She accessorized further with center-parted waves, smoky cat eyes, peach lips, and a green bindi, making her look perfect in modern glamour and traditional charm with that full-sleeved blouse.

Sonam Kapoor

Best dressed celebs of the week

On this Thanksgiving, Sonam Kapoor dazzled with a neon green Marques 'Almeida number with dramatic puffy sleeves, which were complemented by a black floral corset. She wore a pair of black heels and finished it all with pink stud earrings, keeping it minimalistic yet elegant. The glossy pink lips, peach blush, kohl-lined eyes, and soft waves completed the look. An ideal mix between boldness and sophistication: Sonam once again proves that she is the fashion queen.

Kareena Kapoor

 

Best dressed celebs of the week

Kareena Kapoor caught everyone's eye in a stunning green saree designed by Anita Dongre, costing around ₹1 lakh, during cousin Aadar Jain's wedding event. The saree was fully covered with intricate gotapatti, gold sequins, and zardozi work. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kareena loaded her look with a beaded emerald choker, layered bracelet, solitaire ring, and a white embroidered potli. She adorned her hair straight to the back, center parted, and used radiant makeup with a highlight of kohl on her eyes and rose-hued lips. Kareena has blended in a perfect way of old and modern elegance, becoming an inspiration to many for her style.

Triptii Dimri

Best dressed celebs of the week

Triptii Dimri shook things up when she stepped out on 25 November in a bold co-ord by Dion Lee, which was very much a mix of corporate chic and edgy elegance. The cropped jacket has criss-cross belts along with a buckle, and it is teamed with black bootcut trousers with a strappy waistband. The price of this outfit was ₹1,12,692—the real statement. She accessorized her look with sleek silver earrings and teamed it up with black heels. Minimal make-up just had dewiness with rosy cheeks, nude lips, and sleek, middle-part lines: Triptii proved that corporate-inspired fashion could be fierce, creative, and most not boring.

There is something in all the styles this week's best-dressed list has to offer, be it casual chic, classic elegance, or red-carpet drama. Which of these looks are you loving the most? Let us know in the comments! 

Credits: Viral Bhayani/ Celeb insta/ Sasha Jairam/ Kunal Gupta/ Saurabh Das
