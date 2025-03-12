Fashion Spotlight EXCLUSIVE: 'For Ananya Panday it was to project a look representing her fashion-ahead', says designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, renowned Indian designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, known for their contemporary style and attention to detail, opened up about their process and experience working on Call Me Bae's famous ball gown and designing for a Chinese pop sensation. They also shared valuable guidance for young designers.

Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna are Delhi-based fashion designers whose creations are often appreciated and worn by top Bollywood actresses and international stars. Their work beautifully blends modern style and intricate detailing, arranged meticulously to create a glamorous effect.

In our conversation, we were thrilled to learn how they ensure each design stands out, perfectly complementing the star’s character and personality.

Highlights from the interview

1. Your designs always mix contemporary style with intricate craftsmanship. What inspires this combination?

Running their renowned design label, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna opened up about their inspiration for contemporary style and intricate craftsmanship. They revealed that their designs blend modern aesthetics with sharp architectural details while staying deeply connected to Indian heritage.

They shared, “We borrow from India's rich textile history, intricate craftsmanship, and cultural symbols, rediscovering them in modern silhouettes, simple lines, and new construction methods. The architectural element of our designs is derived from an emphasis on structure, form, and movement—where draping and precision tailoring converge and age-old techniques are reinterpreted.”

Additionally, they emphasized that their approach seamlessly blends modern minimalism with India’s rich heritage, ensuring that their designs remain contemporary yet true to traditional craftsmanship.

2. You designed an outfit for Chinese pop sensation Roy Wang featuring 3D embroidery and sculpted detailing. What was the thought process behind it?

The renowned designers worked with Chinese pop sensation Roy Wang, who has also delivered remarkable performances in various series. While designing his outfit, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna mentioned that they wanted to create something modern and powerful that would leave a strong impression during his stage performance.

After much thought, they decided to incorporate 3D embroidery, adding depth and luxury. Speaking about this, they said, “The contrast of texture and dimension not only improved the aesthetic appeal but also introduced a dynamic presence to his appearance, rendering it both new and performance-friendly.”

3. In the Prime Video series Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday wore your creation in one of the scenes. How did you ensure that the outfit aligned with her character's personality?

As we know, Call Me Bae captivated us with its stunning outfits and impeccable style, making fashion a key highlight of the series. And let’s be honest—we’d all love to add some of these pieces to our wardrobes!

One such standout look was Ananya Panday’s show-stopping ball gown, designed by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Speaking about it, the designers shared, “For Ananya, it was to project a look representing her fashion-ahead and experimental mindset with the harmony of a ball set's formality. Inspiration took the form of a smooth concoction of newer and newer themes along with period-old sophistication. To make this vision a reality, we included our iconic RGRK textured embroidery to give the design depth and nuance.”

They concluded by saying that the final outcome was both dramatic and sophisticated, aligning perfectly with the occasion.

4. Your designs are loved for their attention to detail. How do you ensure that every piece reflects your signature style?

One of the key beliefs of Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna is attention to detail. Taking a closer look at their designs, each piece reflects their signature style. When asked how they ensure this in every creation, they shared, “We work painstakingly on each creation, intertwining precision tailoring with lavish hand embroidery, architectural forms, and textural depth. Each stitch, detail, and silhouette is carefully curated to embody our signature style—where modern minimalism intersects with eternal sophistication.”

They also revealed that they constantly explore techniques like 3D embroidery and laser-cut textures while maintaining traditional craftsmanship, ensuring that each design is modern, elegant, and unique.

5. What advice would you give young designers looking to make their mark in the fashion industry?

The fashion industry is constantly evolving, and with this ever-changing landscape, many new designers are emerging. Offering guidance to those stepping into the field, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna shared their valuable insights. To establish a place in the industry, they advise young designers to remain consistent, stay true to their personal style, and push creative boundaries while making the best use of available tools.

Expanding on this, they added, “Each step should be a learning process, either through traditional craftsmanship or new technologies. When we began, we learned by cutting open clothing, learning about design, dabbling in printmaking, and seeing the fine details—all without the ease of Google or AI. Now, with technologies such as AI, 3D printing, and computer-aided design, anything is possible. The globe is an open frontier—venture, test, and above all, listen to your gut.”

