Janhvi Kapoor wears pearl choker worth Rs 52 Lakhs with coral Arpita Mehta lehenga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding

The Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding festivities have kickstarted and it began with the mameru ceremony. It is a beautiful Gujrate pre-wedding ritual where the maternal uncle (mama) brings gifts, blessings, and sweets for the bride.

All of the family members, including a few Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the event. However, apart from the bride Radhika Merchant, it was Janhvi Kapoor, who also shone at the ceremony.

Janhvi appeared at the ceremony with her beau Shikhar Pahariya, looking absolutely gorgeous. They even color-coordinated with each other to maintain the theme of the ceremony which included hues of orange, red, and pink.

While the actress dazzled in a lehenga choli set, it was her beautiful neckpiece that caught our eyes. The price tag on the choker left our jaws hanging!

Janhvi Kapoor’s traditional look from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s ceremony

Janhvi Kapoor looked like a shining diva in an Arpita Mehta outfit as she wore an orange-red lehenga with a multi-colored thread embroidery bralette-like choli. The Mr and Mrs Mahi actress paired it with a chanderi dupatta which she draped over her shoulder, giving her toned abs a peek through her attire.

However, it was her minimal but eye-catching accessories that made heads turn at the event. She wore a broad choker adorned with big multi-colored stones and pearls all over it.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor wore a matching pair of jhumkas with the neckpiece. It made her look more ethereal and regal. But the price tag might leave you raising your eyebrows and your jaws dropping to the floor. Janhvi’s choker from Hazoorilal Legacy Jewellers is worth Rs 52,00,000.

Go glam with Janvhi Kapoor

Styled by Ami Patel, Janhvi completed her whole look with muted makeup with soft eyes, nude lips, and a bindi. She left her hair open middle-parted in beach curls, adding some depth to her look. Janhvi Kapoor made sure her outfit and her accessories did the all-talking at the ceremony!

Shikhar Pahariya also looked dapper in a blue sequinned kurta which he paired with white trousers. The collar line of his kurta had a patch of orange color sequin work that made him match the theme.

The mameru ceremony happened at the Antilia residence. Apart from them, the Ambani ladies rocked their looks at the pre-wedding event. Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta Ambani, all looked royal in their outfits. The sangeet ceremony featured an exciting lineup of celebrities including Hollywood pop star Justin Bieber and Badshah.

Advertisement

What are your thoughts about Janhvi Kapoor’s expensive choker?

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet: Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and more celebs who sparkled in their sequined outfits