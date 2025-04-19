Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor bring personality to basics with bold prints and playful pairings

The sister duo, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, always make their appearances special by serving looks in their easygoing style. Today (19th April), the Kapoor girls were snapped together, looking effortlessly chic and cool in their distinct styles. Here's a detailed breakdown of their looks — so, let’s dive in!

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor

Always a fan of comfort and relaxed fashion, Kareena Kapoor chose a quirky printed shirt featuring a collar and full sleeves for her weekend outing. Her look was simple, yet her unique shirt made it stand out — proving that only Bebo can pull it off. For bottoms, she opted for high-waisted, loose-fitting denim jeans that perfectly complemented her effortless vibe.

Her accessories also deserve attention. She wore golden statement drop earrings and added a cool, dramatic touch with black sunglasses. The diva carried a tote bag over her shoulder, completing the casual-chic look.

Kareena’s makeup was a flawless blend of bold and radiant. With a glowing base, she enhanced her beauty with a hint of blush and finished with a bold red lipstick. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, and she wore stylish leather footwear.

Karisma Kapoor

If there’s one actress who can slay mismatched fashion, it’s undoubtedly Karisma Kapoor. Accompanying her sister, Karisma wore a blue kurta with an oversized fit and relaxed sleeves, showing that her vibe was all about comfort and ease. To add a contrasting touch, she paired it with pink pajamas featuring a wide silhouette for easy movement.

Advertisement

Accessorizing the look, she brought a hint of luxe with a black bag over her shoulder and added an oomph factor with black sunglasses. Keeping the details in focus, she tied her hair into a ponytail and completed her look with comfortable everyday footwear.

Both sisters kept their weekend outing looks casual and effortlessly stylish — perfect inspiration for everyday fashion!

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan serves fun school-girl workwear vibe in pleated black mini skirt and striped top