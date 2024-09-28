Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ‘Pretty hot and tempting’ in Rs 2,08,891 aubergine bodysuit, and it’s giving boss lady vibes

Kareena Kapoor Khan has done it again. Just when we thought she couldn’t possibly up the ante on her already stellar fashion game, she stepped out in an aubergine bodysuit and pants that made our jaws drop faster than you could think. Needless to say, it’s a full fashion statement, and we LOVE it. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit which is a reminder that she is a born trendsetter.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken the fashion world by storm again. This time, she’s turning heads in a luxe aubergine bodysuit from the shelves of YSL. The asymmetric bodysuit comes with one-shoulder detailing that adds an unexpected twist and it highlights her shoulders and collarbones in the most flattering way.

The bodysuit lines are enhanced by gathered detailing at the center and sleeve, which creates a sculpted look that hugs her curves perfectly. The slit on the sleeve gave a little peak of her skin that added just the right amount of edge without being over the top. The slinky fabric, complete with ruched details, not only looks luxurious but also gives a beautiful drape. Her bodysuit is worth Rs 2,08,891.

The stunning outfit perfectly matched the high-waisted trousers designed with a loose straight leg and fashionable pleats. The center crease gives her a more polished appearance, ensuring she is sleek and neat from head to toe. The waist provided definition and highlighted her curves. This look is among the many testaments that when it comes to fashion, Bebo always slays!

Kareena enhanced her high-waisted trousers with a smart waist belt. This seemingly simple yet effective addition not only highlights her figure but also adds a touch of glam to her outfit. When worn with trousers, the belt is a fashionable link between the bodysuit and the fitted pants, thus harmonizing the entire look.

The actress’ accessories feature a thick silver ring that adds a touch of boldness without overshadowing her look. The accessories stood out and showcased how to mix minimalism with standout accessories. Her golden earrings provided a contrast to the tones of the outfit and completed the look with a hint of shine.

When it comes to the make-up department, Kareena takes the refreshing route by keeping it minimal and letting her natural beauty take center stage. Using nude shade for her lips and soft kohl around her eyes, she achieves a look that is neither too bare nor too over the top.

Her blushed cheeks and the ample highlighter brought a luminous glow to her complexion, giving her a coveted fresh-faced vibe. Her mascara-laden lashes framed her eyes beautifully, adding depth and definition that perfectly complements the soft smokey effect. Fluffy brows complete the look, lending a modern touch.

Putting everything into perspective, Kareena opted for a simple neat slick-back bun that held the hair in position while accentuating the features of her face. This hairstyle is an ideal combination of elegance and simplicity; that way, she can draw attention to her accessories and makeup.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one actress, who is always at her fashionable best, and her recent look is a reflection of her style quotient. Here’s to the many more fashion bombs this trendsetter will drop; we are ready to catch them all.

