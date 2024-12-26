Malaika Arora sprinkles some festive magic with Rs 13,800 dazzling rose gold sequin gown

Malaika Arora never lets her fans down when it comes to making a style statement; this time, she surely outdid herself. The glamorous diva has stepped out in a gorgeous shimmer gown, which has already become very much in vogue this party season. Known for her bold and experimental fashion choices, Malaika showcased how to shine bright like a star with such elegance and poise. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

It's everything that a gown should be—a dazzling marvel in itself. Maxi-length with a square neck design, it was at once elegant and alluring. The thick straps added to its structured appeal, and the fabric was luxurious plissé sequins that adorned the gown from head to toe. To spice it up even more, the ensemble featured a thigh-high slit and showed Malaika’s art of balancing grace and sultriness.

Malaika's unique styling took her cocktail attire to a whole different level. She cinched the gown at the waist with a pearl-studded belt featuring a black bow, which added a playful contrast to the shimmery rose gold. The belt really highlighted her figure and brought a touch of whimsy to the otherwise sleek outfit. Her gown comes with a price tag of Rs 13,800.

For some final touches, she added some round pearl stud earrings, which pretty much completed the minimalist yet impactful finish. Then there were the stunning golden metallic heels on her feet that made the outfit ooze with modern glam.

As far as her glam is concerned, she had her hair open with side parted curls, which gave it such a polished and sophisticated feel. The makeup consisted of shiny lips, a nice pair of brows, and mascara-covered lashes to give a radiant look that is fresh-faced enough for any festive occasion.

This gorgeous rose gold outfit does complete justice to Malaika Arora's perfect style statement. It epitomizes the glamour, but effortlessly so. For bringing forth that last-minute impressive styling, whether for New Year's Eve parties or holiday socials, this would be the best piece for inspiration.

Once again, Malaika Arora has shown us how to steal the spotlight with grace and finesse, setting the bar high for party-season fashion.

