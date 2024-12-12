Nayanthara’s Rs 32,000 multicolored kurta at airport is the vibrant upgrade our travel wardrobe deserves

Comfort and fashion must go hand in hand when it comes to airport style. And who better than the Lady Superstar herself - Nayanthara - to show us how to ace casual chic? Recently spotted at an airport, Nayanthara nailed a look that's effortlessly chic and perfect, not just for your flight but also for private family gatherings. Yes, you read that right, it's a two-for-one deal. Let's see how.

Nayanthara’s kurta from the shelves of Ekaco features a banded collar, full sleeves, and a button-down front- simple, yet stylish. But what makes the kurta dazzling is its print! It sports a design of lines in the most attractive colors – blue, yellow, green, and pink which makes it a total eye-catcher. These vibrant colors add a fun pop of energy, making it perfect for a casual outing or a cozy family get-together. And let’s not forget the golden borders because who doesn’t love a little bit of sparkle?

The Lady Superstar paired her kurta with straight-fit pants that carried the same design as the kurta. The pants mirror the kurta’s multi-coloured lines and golden borders, creating a cohesive and polished look that’s not too matchy-matchy but just right. Her outfit comes with a price tag of Rs 32,000.

Nayanthara believes that less is more when it comes to accessories. So, she's kept it quite chic and simple with black sunglasses that add cool and sophistication; a sleek wristwatch to keep her fashionably punctual; and a pair of heels that perfectly complement the outfit. These accessories simply enhance the overall vibe while never overpowering the entire airport look.

In terms of makeup, Nayanthara went all-natural to let her skin breathe and glow. With just a dab of nude lipstick and black nail polish, she put together a classy look. Her hair tucked into a neat bun completed her casual look with a sophisticated touch. It reminds you most times that easy is best.

Nayanthara’s look turned out well from head to toe, the outfit shows us how to make comfort, color and sophistication look effortless. If heading for a trip or a family gathering, this is an important kurta set to have in one's closet. We are officially taking notes on airport fashion like a pro!

