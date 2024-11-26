Sara Ali Khan channels streetwear cool while Samantha Ruth Prabhu keeps it cozy & warm for city outing

Today, 25th November, the city streets have been blessed by two style icons- Sara Ali Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu- both effortlessly owning their casual looks like true fashionistas. While one brought the ultimate street-style vibe, the other gave us the best winter wardrobe goals. Let's break down their looks.

Sara was spotted flaunting a white ribbed sleeveless crop top perfectly hugging her curves along with blue cargo pants with multiple pockets but what stole the scene was this blue stole thrown around her neck, which had 'Mahakal' inscribed. It was more than just an accessory; it was, in fact, a reflection of her spiritual side, for the known fact about Sara is her worship of Lord Shiva.

When it came to accessorizing, Sara was simple yet chic. Black sunglasses added a cool edge to her look and white sandals fitted the perfect casual-glam look. A few small stud earrings complete the look without stealing the show from top to bottom.

For a fresh, minimal look, Sara went in for radiant skin and a soft look. Her hair was left open, styled in gentle waves that added an effortlessly cool vibe to her look. Perfectly, it kept the focus on her stylish outfit and her stole.

On the other hand, Samantha wore a cable knit jumper which was bright, cheerful, and perfect type for a casual day out. Adorned with sweet tiny purple flowers, the jumper added a playful touch to the jumper, making it feel more springlike, regardless of the season. She paired it with blue wide-leg jeans and brought on that effortless, relaxed vibe, which has been trending lately. The wide-leg silhouette, to put it simply, is both comfortable and exceptionally stylish-ideal for a casual outing.

Samantha kept things sleek and modern with clear transparent heels that elevated her look without overwhelming it. Samantha further enhanced her otherwise simple look by wearing transparent heels that gave her height. As for accessories, she kept it simple with her oversized spectacles.

Samantha went minimalistic on the make-up, letting her natural beauty do the talking. A little makeup, allowing her red tresses to cascade freely, rounded off the whole look with a vibrant and carefree feel. The red locks added a pop of color and gave her look an easy and put-together vibe.

Either Sara's laid-back street style edge or Samantha's dreamy, cozy winter vibes, these two girls brought the A-game in terms of fashion today. Who knew just a normal walk in the city could be so fabulous? Whether it's like Sara's bold street-smart approach or cool-cozy Samantha's vibe, there's something to take away here: Be comfortable, be stylish, and above all—be YOU!

