Tamannaah Bhatia’s sublime white and gold Chanderi Kurta set is perfect for an understated festive look

The radiant beauty for the South, Tamannah Bhatia, has once again won her fans and fashion enthusiasts with her minimalist yet graceful ethnic look. Spotted in the city, the Jailer actress wore a white and gold kurta set that we believe is the pinnacle of timeless elegance. The starlet also carried a Hermes handbag, continuing the B-town’s trend of pairing luxe accessories with ethnic looks.

If you love a white kurta as much as we do and would like to take a cue from Tamannah’s timeless outfit for your next modern-ethnic look for daily wear or low-key festive events, stick with us as we go through the details of her ensemble.

Versatile for many occasions, Tamannah’s white kurta look is not a one-hit-wonder

The Bhola Shankar star once again chose the Chanderi silk Kalidar set from Label Earthen to make an effortless ethnic style statement. Featuring delicate hand-embroidered flowers and a scalloped hem, her empire-style kurta was paired with matching straight pants with gold foil detail.

A warm ivory dupatta with a golden embroidered border complements the kurta, harmonizing with the kurta’s floral print and finishing the set with an ethereal quality. A beautiful palette of somber ivory, white, and a touch of gold accents create a cohesive and elegant look that is quintessentially Tamannah.

Lust Stories 2 actress’s look is ideal for almost any situation that requires an ethnic flair. Important to note that this is not the first time Tamannah has worn this kurta look. She was seen earlier this year at the airport wearing the same set. This shows she has a knack for selecting refined pieces with repeat value, making them a perfect addition to any ethnic wardrobe.

Sporting the no-make look, Tamannah completed her kurta set with a black Hermes Kelly

The Hermes Kelly is synonymous with exquisite craftsmanship, and its perennially chic structure can elevate any ensemble. Choosing the iconic bag to be her ethnic look’s companion, Tamannaah seamlessly infused a contemporary edge to her off-duty attire. The contrast between the classic black leather and the subtle golden ivory is especially a visual treat if you adore luxury and high fashion.

For her beauty choices, Tamannah embraced her natural self, flaunting a no-makeup look, and her silky tresses were styled in a sleek, side-swept manner. We love a glam look, but it’s refreshing to see celebrities go make-up-free. Tamannah has never shied away from sharing her authentic self, making her relatable and real. The leading lady’s beaming confidence is a note for all of us to be comfortable in our skin.

Elegant and classy, Tamannah’s Chanderi kurta set is true to her signature style. It’s a shining example of strength in simplicity. And, of course, that Kelly bag will always get our attention. More power to the stunning diva for repeating her attire and reminding us just how great a white kurta is - so accessible yet flawlessly sophisticated.

Are you inspired by Tamannah’s sustainable fashion choices and effortless grace? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

