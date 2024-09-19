Throwback to when Katrina Kaif transformed into a real-life Barbie long before the trend went global

Before the Barbie trend became a global sensation, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif gave everyone a glimpse of what it would be like to see Barbie come to life. On March 27, 2009, Katrina Kaif sashayed down the ramp adorned in Nishka Lulla’s creation for the brand Barbie and gave us all our very own Barbie moment. Let’s rewind that iconic moment, which had us rethinking our Barbie dreams.

Katrina stepped onto the runway in a breathtaking pink outfit that made her look like a life-sized Barbie doll. Her look was every bit of whimsy. Her dress had thin straps, which made it look very classy. Pink and blue lines were used in the bodice, and they were placed in a playful manner to make the dress vibrant. The skirt was a cascade of ruffled layers in a gorgeous array of colors—pink, blue, and yellow—that swirled as she moved. This unique ensemble was a sight to behold, captivating the audience with its charm and creativity.

At the back of the dress, there was a big gold bow, which completed its enchanting look. This was the finishing touch that gave it more glamor and made it relate well with the Barbie-inspired theme. The bow was as much of an attraction as it was supposed to be, thus making Katrina’s appearance totally unique.

To complete her Barbie-inspired outfit, Katrina wore a sash around her neck that said “Miss Barbie.” She opted for pink gloves and pink heels, and a diamond ring sparkled on her finger and served a Barbiecore moment.

Her makeup was perfect, with pinkish blush on her cheeks, pink lips, and smokey eyes, which complemented her Barbie look. Her eyebrows were beautifully shaped, and her hair was tied in a classy ponytail, with the bangs falling on her forehead. The final touch was a small silver crown she had well placed on her head to complement the Barbie look she had put on.

In 2009, Katrina Kaif’s Barbie moment was a charming prelude to the global Barbie trend that would follow. Her magical outfit and cutesy accessories not only brought the fantasy of Barbie to life but also paved the way for future fashion trends. Her influence can be seen in the Barbie-themed outfits and the splash of pink that have become a part of the fashion world, inspiring designers and fashion enthusiasts alike.

So, next time you see a Barbie-themed outfit or a splash of pink in any trend, do not forget Katrina’s impeccable appearance at LFW. It was an initial insight into the spellbinding Barbie trend that was about to take the world by storm. Her appearance was an exciting preview of the Barbie fever that was about to sweep the fashion world, leaving everyone eagerly anticipating its arrival.

