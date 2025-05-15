All about 3-day Ayurveda-based gut cleansing ritual followed by Mira Rajput Kapoor

Lifestyle maven and skincare mogul Mira Kapoor is known for her flawless beauty. The star wife takes an insightful, comprehensive, and traditionally rooted approach towards skincare and health. One such practice is Ayurveda-based gut cleansing, which she has been doing for 9 years. Kapoor suggests that gut-cleansing becomes extremely important as the season changes and the body becomes sensitive. Thus, she does this 3-day ritual annually after her summer holidays, during the monsoon.

Advertisement

Rajput shares her insights on a 3-day gut cleansing ritual, which is based on the Ayurvedic principle of Panchakarma.

What is Panchakarma?

Panchakarma is a treatment that cleanses and rejuvenates the body, mind, and consciousness. This technique is based on the Ayurvedic principle that the body is made of five basic elements: air, water, fire, ether, and earth. The combination of these elements is unique to every individual and leads to three doshas (tridosha): Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. These three doshas need to be balanced; when they’re not, it can result in internal disturbance and diseases, such as

Vata Dosha can lead to being restless, overthinking, dry skin, dry mouth, dry hair, and creaky joints, said Mira. Pitta Dosha, which represents intense heat in the body, can result in excessive acid, acid reflux, anger, irritability, stomach problems, acne, and rashes. Kapha dosha means lower body temperature and heaviness, and can make a person prone to irregular digestion, weight gain, sluggish lifestyle, oversleeping,

Advertisement

To balance these three elements, Mira Rajput goes through a three-day gut-cleansing ritual, which includes Ama Pachana, purging, and internal oilation.

Day 1: Ama Pachana

Shahid Kapoor’s wife says the root cause of all our health problems lies in our guts, so it is extremely important to clean them. For this, Kapoor relies on an ayurvedic method called Ama Pachana. Ama or toxic substances, leads to sluggish digestion; hence, Ama Pachana means digesting and eliminating the toxins from the body.

To practice Ama Pachana, the skincare entrepreneur takes prescribed tablets to extract all the toxins from tissues and cells and bring them to the gut before extracting them.

Day 2: Purging

Purging refers to inducing a bowel movement to expel toxins and waste from the digestive tract. Once all the toxins are brought into the gut through Ama Pachana, the waste can be expelled through medication such as laxative powder. Other natural ways of gut-cleansing could be keeping oneself hydrated, doing a salt-water flush, or eating high-fiber meals.

Advertisement

Day 3: Oleation

The last day of your gut-cleansing ritual involves nourishment. Once your gut is cleansed, it needs to be repopulated with good bacteria. And to do this, Mira suggests an internal oilation method through enema. Kapoor suggests that internal oilation can be best done with medicated oil or ghee, which are good probiotics.

Abhyanga for all three days

This process also involves both internal and external oleation. Abhyanga, an ayurvedic massage technique, involves oiling your body from the scalp to the feet. After Abhyanga, Rajput recommends doing a steam. The steam allows the oil and its healing properties to penetrate better into the skin. However, Kapoor suggests not showering for two hours after doing an Abhyanga.

Lastly, the lifestyle influencer says that this 3-day gut-cleansing process can become internally tiring for the body. Thus, she recommends eating easy foods during this period, such as rice, moong dal, ghiya sabzi, etc.

Advertisement

Mira Kapoor’s comprehensive gut-cleansing process helps rejuvenate the body inside-out, leading to a healthier gut, body, and mind.

ALSO READ: 7 healthy habits to boost your focus and confidence the Shilpa Shetty way