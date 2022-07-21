Amazon Prime Day 2022: 6 Best early deals on wireless audio accessories from Samsung, Oppo, Jabra & more

For most of us, earphones have become part of our body as we always need them whether calling someone, scrolling the gram or watching videos. While tangled wires of earphones can bother you much, wireless earphones can help you have a fuss-free experience. Here we bring to you the 6 best wireless audio accessories from the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Scroll to make it all right away!

Here are 6 Prime Day deals on wireless audio accessories:

Go hands-free with these snazzy and cool wireless audio accessories from Amazon Prime Day 2022.

1. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

This cool pair of wireless earbuds seamlessly allows you to switch between noise cancelling and fully adjustable ambient sound. It lets you control your playlist without getting your hands on the phone and is super easy and cosy to use. It comes with noise-free calls with three built-in microphones and a voice pickup unit.

Price: Rs 17,999

Deal: Rs 6790

Buy Now

2. pTron Tangent Urban 5.3 Headphones

Here is the slim, stylish and powerful headphones that filter out background noises to ensure clear calls. Its type C portal helps in fast charging and also comes with a built-in high-performance mic for enhanced call quality.

Price: Rs 2599

Deal: Rs 699

Buy Now

3. Jabra Elite On-Ear Wireless Headphones

Jabra 45h wireless over-ear headphones provide exceptional sound quality and music clarity, wherever you listen. Get up to 50 hours of battery life from a single charge, giving you more time to listen and enjoy. Plus, with the fastest charge in the category, you’re never more than a few minutes away from great music and calls.

Price: Rs 9999

Deal: Rs 6999

Buy Now

4. Realme Buds Q2

Realme Buds Q2 reduces the external noise giving a premium, rich and immersive listening experience with deep bass. IPX5 water resistance rating ensures that accidental splashes and sweat don’t stop these ultra-durable earbuds.

Price: Rs 3499

Deal: Rs 1998

Buy Now

5. All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

This dynamic audio- premium speakers deliver crisp, balanced sound. It lets you control the bass and treble from the equalizer in the Alexa app. It limits background noise for an immersive audio experience and passthrough mode lets you hear what's going on around you.

Price: Rs 11,999

Deal: Rs 5,499

Buy Now

6. OPPO Enco Buds

OPPO Enco Buds go beyond conventional Bluetooth by connecting to both ears at once, eliminating the delay of ear-to-ear transmission models to realize a more stable audio experience, and allowing you to use both or either side of the earphones as you like.

Price: Rs 3,999

Deal: Rs 1,499

Buy Now

Amazon Prime Day Sale is the best time of the year to go on a shopping spree! This two-day monstrous sale event offer deals, discounts and special offers on a range of products to Prime members. Starting July 23 for the next 48 hours, the Amazon Prime Day sale will have discounts going up to 80 percent. So do not miss out on them!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

Amazon Prime Day 2022: 7 Best early deals on kitchen essentials to grab from the sale RIGHT NOW

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Check out the early deals on Fire TV stick devices that you can claim now

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: New Jaw-dropping launches from top brands like LG, IFB, Whirlpool and more