Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early access to steal deals on DSLR cameras from Nikon, Sony, Canon & more

1. Canon EOS 200D

The EOS 200D II comes with enhanced Dual Pixel CMOS AF performance and functionality during live view shooting. 4K video captures your memories more vividly than ever before. High definition video recorded at four times the resolution of full HD makes more realistic expression possible to exhibit the finest details in your memories.

Price: Rs 59,995

Deal: Rs 56,499

2. Panasonic Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera Kit

Be ready to grab the next sudden shutter opportunity adding Depth from Defocus (DFD) Auto Focus (AF) technology to contrast AF has achieved both higher precision and greater speed. Whether you are watching a movie or editing a video, 4K delivers a far more intense viewing experience than you have seen before.

Price: Rs 54,990

Deal: Rs 38,490

3. Sony Alpha ILCE-6400L 24.2MP Mirrorless Camera

With high resolution, sensitivity and colour reproduction capability, this Sony camera features 11 FPS continuous shooting with AF/AE, 180-degree tiltable touch LCD screen and ISO sensitivity up to 102400. It’s also known for its durability for up to 200,000 shutter cycles.

Price: Rs 90,990

Deal: Rs 79,990

4. Nikon D7500 20.9MP Digital SLR Camera

Nikon features a slimmer body with an easier-to-hold deep grip enabled by the monocoque structure while weighing just approx. It has high optical performance and is realised with the employment of one ED glass element and one aspherical lens element.

Price: Rs 94,950

Deal: Rs 85, 999

5. KODAK PIXPRO Astro Zoom AZ421-BK 16MP Digital Camera

With face, beautifier mode and loads of built-in touch-up features allow you to reduce facial flaws and enhance skin tone and the eyes of your portrait subjects instantly. The 16.1-megapixel CCD sensor gives you room to enlarge, zoom and crop to your heart's content without losing out on life-like clarity or quality.

Price: Rs 43,010

Deal: Rs 25,203

6. Sony Alpha Mirrorless Digital SLR

This snazzy camera features 24.2MP, EXMOR CMOS sensor with outstanding light sensitivity. It comes with the world's fastest 0.02 Sec AF speed with 425 phase detection and contrast points. If you are a vlogger, this is what you should shop for!

Price: Rs 1,16, 490

Deal: Rs 1,02, 990

