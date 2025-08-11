Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupama unleashes her fury, slaps Pakhi and lashes out at Raahi after their misbehavior

Anupamaa is one such daily soap that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats with its unexpected twists and turns. Starring Rupali Ganguly as the lead, the show has hooked audiences ever since it premiered. At present, the storyline of the show revolves around Ansh and Prarthana's marriage. Along with the Shah and Kothari families, Anupamaa has also returned to Ahmedabad from Mumbai, with her neighbors joining her at the celebrations.

Advertisement

Anupama loses calm at Pakhi and Raahi

Star Plus uploaded a new promo of Anupamaa giving fans a glimpse of the upcoming twist in the show. In this promo, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) angrily questions Pakhi regarding her misbehavior towards Bharti

Pakhi furiously admits that she doesn't like them and mocks them for staying in the chawl. Upon hearing this, Anupama instantly slaps Pakhi, leaving all in shock. Anupama tells Pakhi that girls like her stay at home because of the hardworking women like Sarita, Bharti, and Jaspreet.

Watch Anupamaa's promo here-

Anupama tells Pakhi that she can't be compared to them and sternly asks her to touch their feet and apologize. Pakhi apologizes. Anupama then drags Raahi and asks her to apologise. When Raahi refuses, Anupama reminds her how she has added fuel to the fire and instigated Pakhi. Raahi is adamant that she will not apologize. The promo ends.

Advertisement

For the uninformed, Anupama and Raahi's relationship has been full of ups and downs ever since Prem's brother Aryan passed away. As Raahi and Kothari consider Anupama responsible for Aryan's untimely demise, she had moved to Mumbai to start her new life.

Currently, Anupama and Raahi are competing against each other in a dance competition. Raahi is firm that she wants Anupama to lose and is trying hard for her victory. Meanwhile, Anupama and her team of dancers aim to win as it's a do-or-die situation for them.

Amid this tough battle, Anupama and Raahi are forced to live under the same roof because of Ansh and Prarthana's wedding.

Along with Rupali Ganguly, the show also features Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria in lead roles.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE: Adrija Roy breaks silence on controversies surrounding the show, 'Every set has its ups and downs'