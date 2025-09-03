Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with second baby boy, Dia Mirza and others shower love

Celeb couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are on cloud nine as they have welcomed their second child on September 1. The new parents have shared this joyous news with everyone through their social media post. The duo, who were already parents to a baby boy, have now again welcomed a baby boy. Announcing that their son Zehaan is an elder brother now, Gauahar and Zaid shared this news with their fans on Instagram, and everyone has been showering praises on the family.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcome second baby

Taking to their Instagram accounts, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar shared this big news by sharing a note which read, "Bismillah Hir Rahmaan Nir Raheem! Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new BABY BROTHER born on September 1, 2025. Seeking everyone's continued love and blessings for our elated family + grateful and giggling parents Zaid and Gauahar."

Sharing this post, in the caption, they wrote, "Alhamdulillah (heart emoticon)."

Take a look at their announcement here-

Celebs react to this news

After the celebrity couple shared this personal news with everyone on social media, several showered their love on the family. Dia Mirza dropped "heart emoticons."

Sameera Reddy commented, "Congratulations. wishing so much joy and love to your family!" Sophie Choudhary wrote, "Awww mashAllah… huge congrats to you both!!"

Swara Bhasker said, "SO many congratulations Gau!"

Apart from them, several others, Karan V Grover, Sara Khan, Tannaz Irani, Ayesha Khan, Sugganddha Mishra, Richa Chadha, Kriti Kharbanda, Neeti Mohan, Amyra Dastur and more wished the new parents.

About Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's personal life

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married on December 25, 2020, in the presence of their close friends and family. It was in 2022 when they announced the news of expecting their first child. On May 10, 2023, the duo welcomed their first son, Zehaan. It was April 10, 2025, when Gauahar and Zaid shared the news of expecting their second child. Now, they are finally parents to two sons.

On the professional front, Gauahar Khan was recently seen in a web show titled Lovely Lolla followed by Fauji 2.

