Bigg Boss Season 19, September 2 Highlights: Awez, Amaal and more get nominated, Farhana calls Baseer ‘do kaudi ka aadmi’

The episode starts with Nehal being irritated by the limited food ingredients. She questions Kunickaa about why she used the materials without asking. In response, the latter says that she would not have to ask anyone. Simultaneously, Gaurav and Mridul joke over the clashes between the contestants.

Nominations begin

Later, all the housemates gather in the living area and Bigg Boss announces nominations. He unlocks the room of fate, explaining that three people will be called into the room, and those will be up for nomination. All three contestants will have the power to choose whom they want to nominate to be ousted from the house.

Advertisement

In the first round, Awez, Nagma and Baseer enter the room. The trio is contradicted by Abhishek, Zeishan and Amaal. Out of the three, Awez is nominated. In the second round, Natalia, Mridul, and Neelam enter the room for nominations. They are contradicted by Tanya, Kunickaa, and Praneet. Mridul gets nominated.

Mridul gives back to Kunickaa

Housemates cheer for Mridul for his comebacks to Kunickaa. However, Praneet gets emotional because he could not take a stand for Mridul. After a little banter, the third round of nominations begins with Farhana, Gaurav and Kunickaa.

The trio is contradicted by Mridul, Abhishek, and Awez. They nominate Kunickaa. In the fourth round, Tanya, Zeishan, and Nehal enter the room. The three other people in the room include Gaurav, Farhana, and Baseer. The latter trio nominate Tanya.

In the final round, Amaal, Praneet and Abhishek take the nomination stands. They are contradicted by Nehal, Ashnoor, and Nagma. The three women nominate Amaal.

Advertisement

Later, Zeishan and Baseer discuss the nominations and do their calculations. All other housemates also talk about the nominations.

When Tanya asked why Kunickaa did not call Mridul out for his actions, he, too, sarcastically gave her back, leading to arguments.

At night, Amaal explains the equations in the house and asks Mridul to keep his support with him.

Farhana and Baseer clash

The next day, Kunickaa and Abhishek discuss things, and Baseer calls the latter the keyboard and mouse to Ashnoor’s CPU. While Amaal and Tanya clash over a cup, Nehal and Baseer fight over makeup on the other hand. Fueling the battle further, Farhana calls Baseer “do kaudi ka aadmi.”

Meanwhile, Abhishek urges Bigg Boss to send in the ration. Kunickaa sits down and talks about working with Sunny Deol.

Later, during the BB show task, all men perform, and Ashnoor, Farhana, and Nehal ask Bigg Boss to send some handsome men.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Baseer Ali throws Farhana Bhatt’s blanket in the pool after heated argument