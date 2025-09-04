TRP Report Week 34: Bigg Boss 19 fails to crack the Top 5, Anupamaa dominates and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's ratings...

The TRP report for Week 34 is out. TRP results are released every Thursday, and they show which shows performed well last week. The audience was eagerly looking forward to this week's TRP report, and it is because of the release of Bigg Boss 19. The Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show is one of the biggest reality shows on Indian Television. Every year, it manages to be on top; however, this year Bigg Boss 19 didn't rank in the top 5. See which shows ranked in the top 5.

Top 5 shows of Week 33

1 - Anupamaa - 2.4

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly as the lead, has again managed to rank in the first spot. It has been several weeks since the show dominated the first rank due to its engaging content. This week, Anupamaa ranked first and got a 2.4 rating, which is more compared to last week.

2- Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi - 2.0

Beating Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show which managed to secure the second spot this week is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay-led show recently returned on Television, and it is successfully giving competition to many shows. This week, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi ranked second and got 2.0. The ratings of the show have improved due to its twists and turns.

3- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - 2.0

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's rank has dipped compared to last week. This week, the show ranked in third place. The ratings of Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit remain the same compared to last week. This week also the longest-running show received a 2.0 rating.

4- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah - 1.9

It has been 17 years since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began, and it remains unbeatable. This week also the show also successfully ranked in the top 5. The ratings of the show remain the same compared to last week. This week, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah got a 1.9 rating.

5- Udne Ki Aasha- 1.8

Udne Ki Aasha, starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora, was missing from the top 5 last week. Last week, the fifth spot was taken by Tumm Se Tumm Tak. However, this week the show has regained its spot on the TRP chart. This week, Udne Ki Aasha ranked in fifth spot and got a 1.8 rating.

