Anchal Sahu on her experience from Barrister Babu to Parineeti: ‘It is a wholesome journey’
Talking about her journey during a recently held press conference, Anchal got candid about her journey and said, “It is a wholesome journey”. She also spoke about the transition from playing Bondita in Barrister Babu to Parineet in Parineeti. Anchal said, “Every actor wants to do a role different from the previous ones and I am glad to have got this opportunity. Bondita was a hyperactive character, however, Parineet is totally different. She is shy, introvert, submissive. I really have to work on connecting with the character, especially because Parineet doesn’t speak much. It is all about her eyes and body gestures. I am looking forward to exploring Parineet more”.
Meanwhile, Tanvi Dogra, who will be seen playing the role of Neeti in Parineeti, is looking forward to the play the bubbly, vivacious girl in the show. Interestingly, Anchal, Tanvi and Ankur share a great bond with each other off the screen and are often seen having a good time with each other on sets.