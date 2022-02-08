Anchal Sahu on her experience from Barrister Babu to Parineeti: ‘It is a wholesome journey’

Anchal Sahu is creating a lot of buzz these days courtesy her upcoming show Parineeti along with Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma. The show happens to be that of two best friends whose life takes a turn after they apparently fell in love with the same guy. Interestingly, Anchal, who became a household name with her stint in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Barrister Babu, etc, is looking forward to play the lead role of Parineet in the show. Needless to say, it has been an interesting journey for Aanchal so far.

Talking about her journey during a recently held press conference, Anchal got candid about her journey and said, “It is a wholesome journey”. She also spoke about the transition from playing Bondita in Barrister Babu to Parineet in Parineeti. Anchal said, “Every actor wants to do a role different from the previous ones and I am glad to have got this opportunity. Bondita was a hyperactive character, however, Parineet is totally different. She is shy, introvert, submissive. I really have to work on connecting with the character, especially because Parineet doesn’t speak much. It is all about her eyes and body gestures. I am looking forward to exploring Parineet more”.

Meanwhile, Tanvi Dogra, who will be seen playing the role of Neeti in Parineeti, is looking forward to the play the bubbly, vivacious girl in the show. Interestingly, Anchal, Tanvi and Ankur share a great bond with each other off the screen and are often seen having a good time with each other on sets.