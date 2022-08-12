Rupali Ganguly EXCLUSIVE on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: My father signed Akshay Kumar in his early days

Rupali Ganguly is one of the top-most actresses in the television world and is ruling hearts with her portrayal as Anupamaa in the show by the same name. The show has remained undefeated on the TRP chart and is also spreading her charisma in 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar.' The upcoming episode of this entertainment series will be graced by Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar, and a lot of anecdotes were shared by the actor and Rupali Ganguly.

Rupali shares his bond with Akshay Kumar

Rupali Ganguly shares a very old and strong bond with Akshay Kumar. She had met him through her father Anil Ganguly, who always praised Akshay Kumar for his perpetual dedication to his craft. Rupali Ganguly talks about the days when she first met Akshay Kumar and how their bond was renewed due to 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. She feels close to Akshay Kumar's new movie 'Raksha Bandhan' because it feels like home. It is evident from their interactions how deep their bond is, and now Rupali Ganguly will be sure to maintain this long-lost brotherly bond with Akshay Kumar. Let's find out how she met the legend himself.

Rupali reveals because of her father she became close to Akshay

Rupali Ganguly said, "Akshay is family to us. My father signed him on in his early days, and that's how we came to know him. When we met him we were pleasantly surprised, and I remember my father saying that this person is made for stardom. Akshay is so punctual, hard-working and such a down-to-earth person. When we used to go outdoors for Papa's films, I remember Akshay used to wake up early in the morning at 4 am and workout. My father is very proud of him, and always fond of him. So, because of my father Akshay Kumar became very close to me, and I started tying 'Rakhi' to him. The friendship that had been lost for almost 30 years has now been rekindled due to 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'."

This week's episode of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' gets a taste of early Bollywood Superhit decades. The teams are divided into the decades of 1980s and 1990s, with elder generation and the younger generation respectively.

'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' airs every Sunday at 8 PM on Star Plus.

