Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Shruti enters to ruin Anupama-Anuj's ROMANCE; Vanraj gets elated

Anupamaa is getting the love of the audience. The show is performing brilliantly on TRP charts and has been topping them for months. Pinkvilla had recently reported exclusively about Adhik's re-entry into the show and his giving a piece of advice to Anupama and Anuj which can bring them closer. Now, we bring to you yet another exclusive spoiler update from the show. Read on to learn more.

Anupama and Anuj's romantic moment was interrupted by Shruti

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, Anuj and Anupama will be seen mellowing down toward each other after Adhik makes them realize about their special bond. In the forthcoming Haldi ceremony of Dimpy and Titu, Anupama will accidentally apply haldi on Anuj and the duo will share a romantic moment. They will be mesmerized by each other, remembering their happier times together. However, their happiness will be short-lived, as Shruti will make her grand entry into the Shah house.

Take a look at a recent glimpse from the show Anupamaa:

Shruti to romance Anuj in Anupamaa

After interrupting Anupama-Anuj's romantic moment, Shruti will share a mushy moment with Anuj as she will apply haldi to Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). While many family members will not like Shruti entering the Shah house, Vanraj will be elated to see the same, as he doesn't wish Anupama and Anuj to get back together. He will also sing a welcome song in honor of Shruti's presence at Shah's house.

The previous episodes of Anupamaa

In the previous episodes of Anupamaa, Gulati got exposed in front of the Shah family as the one who tried to defame her by adding cockroaches to food prepared by Anupama (Rupali Ganguly). Anuj and Anupama have challenged him to drag him to court; however, Gulati is certain that the duo doesn't have any proof against him. Meanwhile, Gulati tried to bribe Toshu by offering a job.

