Anupamaa Written Update, August 5: Anupama, played by Rupali Ganguly, gets emotional for prioritizing herself over Anuj played by Gaurav Khanna. She regrets breaking her promise to Adhya and wishes she had considered Adhya's feelings more.

She calls herself a selfish mother, admitting she believed staying with Anuj would help her win her daughter's heart. She thought that showering her daughter with love would make her forget the pain.

Bala tells Anupama that Adhya is alive. Later, Indra advises Anupama to focus on caring for Anuj, but Anupama decides to search for Adhya for Anuj’s sake and also plans to uncover the truth about Ankush and Anuj.

Later, Meenu and Vanraj argue while she checks her phone. Vanraj advises her to stay focused and taunts her about Sagar. Meenu eagerly recounts her day to Vanraj, including how Sagar rescued her from ragging. Despite her excitement, Vanraj remains skeptical of Sagar’s intentions.

Anupama tells Nandita that Ankush and Barkha are pretending to be happy while not reporting Anuj missing to the police. She points out that they didn’t search for either Anuj or Adhya and lied to Anuj. Anupama warns that once she learns the full truth, she will take strong action against them.

At Ankush and Barkha’s house, the window curtain catches fire, causing Ankush to worry and suggest it might be a sign that Anupama could take drastic actions. He reflects on their success in business and property but remains concerned.

Sagar, lost in the thoughts of Meenu, feels a sense of love and happiness. Indra notices his mood and questions him, but Sagar, caught off guard, makes an excuse and introduces Jasmine to Anupama. Eager to contribute, Nandita decides to work at Aasha Bhawan. Anupama encourages her to work for her benefit and her baby's.

Anupama thinks about Ankush and Barkha and decides to take catering orders for the upcoming festivals to earn money. Later, Devika visits Asha Bhawan and feels distressed upon hearing about Anuj’s condition. Anupama comforts Devika and asks for her help.

