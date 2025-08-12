Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4: Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's show to go off air?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's new season has hooked viewers ever since it premiered. The fresh pairing of Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda successfully created magic on-screen, as expected. However, some reports claimed that the show was set to go off air within two months of its premiere. While these reports circulated online, a new report now suggests that the show will not end but is set to take a leap.

Is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 going off air?

According to an India Forums report, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 4, starring Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda, is not ending anytime soon. The report states that the show is heading for a leap, and a new chapter will be introduced. This means that the viewers can expect shocking twists and turns. While the characters will remain the same, the viewers can expect a new storyline.

While Shivangi plays the role of Bhagyashree, Harshad essays the role of Rishabh in Ektaa Kapoor's produced show. Their on-screen chemistry has been winning the hearts of the audience. Even before the show kicked off, the buzz about it was high. When it aired, ardent fans of the two actors showered immense love on them and continue to do so.

Current storyline of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4

The storyline revolves around the complicated relationship between Bhagyashree and Rishabh. Rishabh is a man caught between revenge and love. Meanwhile, Bhagyashree has gone to great extend to help Rishabh's family. She has taken a gold loan to arrange funds for his father's medical treatment. Rishabh is touched by Bhagyashree's care and gesture towards his family.

He is emotionally stuck, and his past haunts him. For the uninformed, Bhagyashree is connected to the person who is responsible for hurting his father.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, this is the fourth season of the hit drama Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The first season starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 premiered on June 16 and airs from Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM on Sony TV.

