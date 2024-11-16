Bigg Boss 16 fame Sreejita De turns into Bengali bride in red Benarasi saree for traditional wedding in Goa; PICS
Bigg Boss 16 fame Sreejita De has tied the knot with her husband, Michael Blohm-Pape in a traditional Bengali ceremony in Goa on November 10.
Actor Sreejita De and her husband, Michael Blohm-Pape, added another chapter to their beautiful love story as they got married again, this time following traditional Bengali rituals. From haldi to sindoor daan; they made sure to do it the traditional way this time. The intimate ceremony took place in Goa on November 10, surrounded by close family and friends.
Sreejita De and her husband, Michael Blohm-Pape had previously tied the knot in July last year in Germany, exchanging vows in a Catholic ceremony. This time, they honored Sreejita’s Bengali heritage with a vibrant and traditional wedding.
The Bigg Boss 16 fame shared stunning pictures from the Goa wedding on social media, giving her fans a glimpse of the joyous occasion. She captioned the post, “Cherished for life, taken forever…”
Checkout Sreejita De’s wedding pictures below:
For the ceremony, Sreejita wore a gorgeous red Benarasi saree, paired with intricate gold jewelry and a traditional topar (headgear) adorning her forehead. She draped a golden dupatta to complete her look. With a red bindi and pattern on the forehead made from sandalwood paste, she looked every bit of a traditional Bengali bride. Michael, too, embraced the culture by donning a sherwani and pyjama, complemented with a traditional topor or mukut (headgear), making for a perfect groom.
As soon as Sreejita uploaded the pictures, her social media was flooded with congratulatory messages from friends and fans alike. The couple’s joyous union has warmed hearts, with many praising their beautiful blending of traditions. Niyati Fatnani wrote, “So beautiful. Wishing you guys lifetime of love and togetherness.” Kishwer Merchantt commented, “Arrreeeeeee jaaaneman Mubarak ho. so happy for u.”
For the unversed, their Catholic wedding last year in Germany had been equally memorable, with Sreejita sharing heartfelt words at the time; “Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand.”
