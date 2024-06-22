Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kritika Malik expresses wish to meet Salman Khan; opens up on bond with co-wife Payal

The wait is finally over as Bigg Boss OTT 3 kickstarted on a great note! Several popular celebrities have participated in the controversial reality show's third season, hosted by Bollywood Superstar Anil Kapoor. Among them, Kritika Malik, Armaan Malik, and Payal Malik, popular personalities on social media, are also a part of this season.

Before stepping inside Bigg Boss's house, Pinkvilla exclusively got into a conversation with Kritika Malik. While talking to us, Kritika talked about her relationship with co-wife Payal and shared her thoughts on Anil Kapoor hosting the show. Excerpts from the interview are below:

Your husband and Payal are also joining the show with you. If you were offered the show alone, would you have accepted?

Of course, I would have done.

Do you think your bond with Payal might get ruined in the Bigg Boss house due to the changing game dynamics?

I have a very strong bond with Payal, and I don't think it will ever be ruined. Everyone has small arguments. I think that even if we have small arguments, we will still be sisters. We can't have bad feelings for each other in our hearts. Everyone has arguments, but in the end, we will come together.

Have you watched past seasons of Bigg Boss? If yes, who is your inspiration and why?

I like Shehnaaz Gill and Manisha Rani because their nature is very good. They speak what their heart says, they had fun, and they were the life of their seasons.

Since you three are known faces on social media, do you think that will be an advantage for you in the show?

It's an advantage that people know us and like us, and that is the reason we are coming on Bigg Boss OTT 3 and those who don't know us will start knowing us.

This year Anil Kapoor is hosting the show instead of Salman Khan. What are your thoughts on this?

I'm very excited that Anil Kapoor sir is hosting. I'm a little sad too, as I wanted to meet Salman Khan sir once in my life, and now I don't have the chance. However, I'm excited that I will share the stage with Anil Kapoor sir. He is a legend, and everyone dreams of sharing the stage with them, be it Salman Khan or Anil Kapoor sir.

Led by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT premiered on June 21 at 9 PM on Jio Cinema.

