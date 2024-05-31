Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to premiere on JioCinema in June. The promos and teasers of the show are out and ardent fans are curious to watch the all-new season of the controversial show. Recently, the makers revealed Anil Kapoor as the new host of the season, increasing the curiosity among fans now Pinkvilla brings you a list of celebrities who are in talks for the show and have been approached by the makers to participate in the show.

MTV Hustle fame Rapper RCR

Rohi Kumar Chaudhary, popularly known by his stage name RCR and having been a part of reality shows like MTV Hustle and Dil Hai Hindustani, is in talks about entering the controversial reality show. RCR rose to fame with his rap song mixed with the titled track of Aae Dil Hai Mushkil. The heartbreak song garnered immense love on social media. Last year, in Bigg Boss 17, MTV Hustle's Khanzadi (Firoza Khan) was also seen.

Take a look at RCR's recent concert glimpses:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

2. Cheshta Bhagat-Nikhil Mehta

Cheshta Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta met on the sets of Temptation Island and fell in love with each other. However, within a month of coming out of the show, Bhagat announced their breakup and called out Nikhil for cheating on her. Later, Nikhil filed a defamation case against Bhagat. Sources say the ex-flames have been approached to be a part of the show.

Advertisement

3. Khushi and Vivek Choudhary

YouTubers Khushi Punjaban and Vivek Choudhary who run a YouTube channel together have also been approached as a couple to participate in the show. The duo was in talks last year for Bigg Boss 17 as well, however, things didn't materialize and they couldn't participate. While they have been approached again for Bigg Boss OTT 3, the mystery remains if they'll be seen on the show or not.

Apart from the above, other celebrities who have been approached for Bigg Boss OTT 3 are YouTuber couple Jatin Talwar-Nidhi Talwar, singers Navjeet Singh, Nirwair and entrepreneur Anushka Purohit from Bangkok.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor introduced as new host of the season; Watch