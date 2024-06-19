Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Anil Kapoor REVEALS message Salman Khan gave him ahead of show's premiere

Bigg Boss' name has been synonymous with Salman Khan for years now. However, this year, Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor has donned the hat of the host and will be seen fulfilling the hosting duties on Bigg Boss OTT 3. Bringing his swag and style, viewers will get to see Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar as he guides or schools contestants.

As the star gears up for his journey in two days, Anil Kapoor exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla and shared how Salman Khan reacted after knowing that he was hosting the show. While talking to us, the No Entry actor also revealed what message Salman gave him as he gears up to step as the host in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Anil Kapoor reveals Salman Khan's reaction:

Revealing Salman Khan's reaction, Anil Kapoor said, "He was very happy, honestly. We have been so close and so friendly and we are. We pull each other's leg also. It's not that we are buddies and I can say whatever I want or he can say whatever he wants to me. We draw a line that way to a certain extent."

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 host continued, "He pulls my leg; I pull his leg. So that kind of relationship we have, but in a very positive way. We have done a lot of films."

What did Salman Khan tell Anil Kapoor?

Sharing what Bigg Boss OTT 2 host Salman Khan told him, Mr Kapoor said, "He was very happy and excited. He said, "Anil, bol dena udar ki sab sahi hoga aur nahi sahi hoga toh hum sahi kar denge. Dono milke sahi kar denge (Anil, tell them that everything will work out, and even if it doesn't work out, we will make everything right). That's the camaraderie that we have for each other."

About Bigg Boss OTT 3:

On June 21, viewers can switch to Jio Cinema at 9 PM to watch the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Known for its controversies, the reality show is set to entertain audiences after two days. Meanwhile, audiences can switch to Jio Cinema any time to watch Anil Kapoor's hosted show, as it will be live 24x7.

