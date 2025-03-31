Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Karan Veer Mehra, Nikki Tamboli, Munawar Faruqui, MC Stan and more celebs wish 'Eid Mubarak' to fans

Today, March 31, the joyous celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr unfolds across the globe. As the crescent moon appears in the sky, marking the end of Ramadan, a spirit of joy fills the air. Delicious feasts, and warm gatherings reflect the essence of Eid. On this special day, celebrities share heartfelt messages of joy, love, and unity, encouraging everyone to embrace the togetherness that this cherished festival brings. See below how celebrities have wished their fans 'Eid Mubarak.'

Karan Veer Mehra, Ankita Lokhande, Mohsin Khan, MC Stan, Munawar Faruqui, Umar Riaz:

Taking to their Instagram stories, Karan Veer Mehra, Ankita Lokhande, Mohsin Khan, MC Stan, Munawar Faruqui, Umar Riaz extended wishes on the auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr. Karan Veer, Ankita and Umar shared an animated illustration on their Instagram story as they wished their fans.

Meanwhile, Mohsin shared a picture with his family as he is celebrating the festival with them. On the other hand, Munawar Faruqui shared his post on his Instagram story and wrote, "Eid Mubarak." MC Stan also wished his fans by sharing a small clip of him on his Instagram story.

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli, known for her stint in several reality shows, also wished her fans "Eid Mubarak." Nikki shared a few gorgeous photos from her recent photoshoot. Here, she looks beautiful in a pink ethnic outfit. After Nikki shared this post, her rumored boyfriend, Arbaz Patel quickly praised the actress and wished Eid Mubarak. Arbaz wrote, "Aapko bhi Eid Mubarak mashal Allah kise k nazar na lage Allah bless you."

Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul Touqeer shared a few pictures on her Instagram feed. To celebrate this festival, Sumbul opted for a gorgeous blue, heavily embellished anarkali ethnic outfit. Here, she can be seen flaunting her mehendi that she adorned for the auspicious occassion of Eid. Sumbul can also be seen posing with her father and sister here.

Aamir Ali

Sharing a glimpse of his celebration, Aamir Ali dropped a video as he celebrated Eid with his loved ones. In the caption of this promo, he wrote, "Eid Mubarak aap sabka.."

Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif shared a beautiful video on her Instagram feed as she extended heartfelt wishes on the occassion of Eid. In the caption of this video, Aamna wrote, "Eid Mubarak."

Pinkvilla team wishes everyone Eid Mubarak!