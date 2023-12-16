From Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan to Farhaan Saeed-Hania Aamir; here are 8 evergreen Pakistani onscreen pairs

Pakistani dramas are intriguing enough to keep you glued to the screens. The realistic contents and perfectly paced plots make them even more captivating to watch. But can you imagine a story without characters? Well, even if you have an exceptional plot to show, you need actors. And when speaking of the Pakistani characters, there are certain onscreen pairs that rule many hearts.

In fact, they play an important factor in pulling the audience towards the show and letting them feel connected with the story. No matter how well-written a track is, it might fall flat if the actors involved do not share an impressive chemistry. Well, it would not be wrong to say that lead couples are the fireworks who apparently decide the fate of their show.

So, here are 8 onscreen couples in Pakistani dramas that will definitely make you fall in love with them.

Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz (Khuda Aur Mohabbat)

You might have already guessed the show with their names on the top. When it comes to Feroze and Iqra, there is no onscreen pair like them. The duo stole hearts with their strong connection and fiery performance in Khuda aur Mohabbat. The level of popularity Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan have earned as Hammad Raza and Imaan proves their success and has no comparison.

Bilal Abbas and Sajal Aly (Kuch Ankahi and O Rangreza)

The steaming chemistry between Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan attracted lots of attention and remained the talk of the town. The two sizzled on screen together in Kuch Ankahi and O Rangreza. Fans often wished the story not to conclude; otherwise, bidding farewell to the pair would be so hard on them. And when Bilal and Sajal look magical together, it is obvious for fans to develop an infatuation for them.

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed (Zindagi Gulzar Hai)

‘Zindagi’ used to be ‘Gulzar’ when Zaroon and Kashaf appeared on screens. They are often considered the most comfortable pairs ever formed in any Pakistani drama. The two received numerous awards for their performance and are still an evergreen onscreen jodi who shines bright. Fans believe Fawad and Sanam formed one of the Iconic pairs in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Farhan Saeed and Iqra Aziz (Suno Chanda)

Suno Chanda, it is. Farhan Saeed as Arsal and Iqra Aziz as Jiya are probably the most loved and adorable onscreen couple. The drama received positive reviews not only because of its on-point story but also because of the light-hearted chemistry between the lead actors. It did not even take much time for them to turn their minor conflicts into romantic moments. If you have watched Suno Chanda, you might have witnessed how hate transforms into love.

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan (Humsafar)

These two actors looked perfect together, opposite each other in Humsafar. Their onscreen chemistry is something that people still look forward to having on television. However, we cannot deny that it is not surprising for a couple this good-looking to win the hearts of international audiences, too.

Farhan Saaed and Hania Aamir (Mere Humsafar)

Who doesn't know Hamza and Hala? These two characters redefined love and romance through their beautiful chemistry as lead couples in Mere Humsafar. In fact, Farhan's character is often referred to as the greenest flag. Both actors were praised for their flawless acting and set a bar for themselves.

Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi (Tere Bin)

The reason that Tere Bin proved to be a huge success is the chemistry between Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi. The two portrayed their parts really well and did complete justice to their respective roles. While Wahaj shined bright as Shahnawaz Khan, Yumna looked stunning as an ambitious girl, Meerab. This pair left an incredible mark beyond the borders of Pakistan. Fans were in awe by watching them forming the most lovely duo among the contemporary actors.

Osman Khalid Butt and Ayeza Khan (Chupke Chupke)

Both actors are big names in the Pakistani drama industry, and no one ever imagined that the two would ever come together opposite each other onscreen. However, when the audience saw Ayeza and Osman as Meenu and Faazi, they had no reason to deny their obsession with them. As the story progressed, their equation saw an upsurge and garnered popularity as a television jodi.

These were some of the television couples featured in Pakistani dramas who formed a great pair and shared fantastic chemistry. They are credited for bringing the wave of Pakistani dramas to India and letting it flow in other countries, too. And by now, you might have already fallen in love with them. And if it’s true, imagine your obsession level once you watch these dramas! Let us know your favorite Pakistani onscreen couple.

