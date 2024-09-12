Vikas Sethi's Prayer Meet: Delnaaz Irani and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Mohammad Nazim arrive to offer their heartfelt condolences

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death.

Late actor Vikas Sethi's sudden passing has left a void in many hearts! It was September 8, 2024, when Vikas left for the heavenly abode, leaving his fans, family, and friends devastated. On September 9, the late actor's last rites were held. Today, September 12, Vikas's prayer meeting was organised by his family.

Today, later actor Vikas Sethi's prayer meeting was organised in Andheri West at a Gurudwara. Several close ones arrived to pay their last respects and offer their condolences. Vikas's close friend Delnaaz Irani was captured as she arrived to offer her condolences.

After Delnaaz, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Mohammad Nazim Khilji also arrived for Vikas Sethi's prayer meeting.

For the uninformed, Vikas Sethi's last rites took place on September 9. Several celebrities from the TV industry arrived to pay their last respects and bid goodbye to Vikas one last time. At his last rites, celebrities like Hiten Tejwani, Jaswir Kaur, Mehul Nisar, Sharad Kelkar, and Shabir Ahluwalia were captured.

Vikas Sethi, who was just 48 years old, passed away after getting cardiac arrest while he was asleep. As per the reports, Vikas and his wife, Jhanvi Sethi, were out of Mumbai at the time of his death. They travelled to attend a wedding. However, upon reaching Jhanvi's mother's home in Nashik, Vikas had vomiting and loose motions.

Vikas insisted on not going to the hospital, so the doctor was called home. The following day (September 8), when Jhavi went to wake him up, he was no more. As per reports, the doctors stated that Vikas passed away due to cardiac arrest while he was sleeping. Vikas left behind his wife and twin sons, born in 2021.

Vikas Sethi was known for playing pivotal roles in several shows, including Sasural Simar Ka, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Geet Hui Sabse Parayee, Uttaran, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu, Kasauti Zindagi Kay, and more.

