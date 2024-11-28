Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 28: Rohit regrets giving his baby to Armaan and Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, November 28: Today’s episode begins with Abhira coming to the park with BSP, where she notices Abhir in his tent. Abhir notices her and tells her that she must be mad to bring such a little baby out at night in the cold. They eat fenugreek seeds and think of Akshara. Abhir asks Abhira to sit inside the tent with the baby.

They talk about Abhira’s problems, their families, and their parents. As they go on to share their names with each other, Armaan arrives. He gets into a fight with Abhir as the latter scolds him for not supporting Abhira. Abhira stops them.

Armaan comes running after Abhira. She tells him that since her own family members are too busy criticizing her, she had to share her problems with a stranger. Armaan tells Abhira that he is doing everything for Daksh’s best interests. Abhira gets upset.

Ruhi wakes up and sees Rohit talking on the phone outside. The nurse blackmails Rohit and demands a diamond necklace. As Rohit places the order for the necklace, Ruhi stands behind him. She thinks it’s for her, but then Rohit asks the person not to deliver it at home and gives them another address.

Ruhi questions Rohit, but he says he was dealing with a client. He insists they should go back to sleep.

Advertisement

The next morning, Armaan takes care of Daksh, makes breakfast for Abhira, and plans a day out with the two. He asks Abhira to get ready. She takes Jyoti’s call and says she will meet her at 11. Armaan questions her, and Abhira replies that he has hurt her with his actions, so it will take time for her to trust him again.

Meanwhile, Kiara and Krish bump into Abhir sleeping in the tent. The security guard arrives and asks Abhir to take the tent away.

Rohit looks for Ruhi, and Armaan looks for Abhira. While Ruhi goes to the address that Rohit shared with the jeweler over the phone last night, Abhira goes to the temple to meet Jyoti along with Swarna.

Rohit tells Armaan about the nurse blackmailing him and his constant lies to Ruhi. He expresses his frustration and says Abhira’s carelessness with her baby is adding to his stress. He admits he made the decision in haste and regrets giving his baby to Armaan and Abhira.

Advertisement

Jyoti’s husband is also at the temple. He decides to take revenge on Abhira and her baby for separating him from his daughter. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 27: Abhira feels betrayed by Poddars; Confronts Armaan