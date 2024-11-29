Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 29: Daksh gets kidnapped; Will Abhira and Armaan be able to save the newborn?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, November 29: Today’s episode begins with Abhira and Swarna being attacked by kidnappers. They hit Swarna and push her out of the car. The kidnappers drive away, taking Abhira and BSP with them. Abhira screams for help upon seeing Abhir, but the latter fails to notice her.

The kidnappers throw Abhira out of the car and take BSP away. Determined to save the baby by any means, Abhira follows the kidnappers on a bicycle. She keeps calling Armaan, but he doesn’t pick up. As she sees the kidnappers entering a spice factory, she shares the location with Armaan. However, her phone switches off as it runs out of battery.

Meanwhile, Ruhi reaches the nurse’s home. She questions her about her affair with Rohit. The nurse makes up a story, claiming that Rohit is a kind man helping her with a diamond necklace for her sister’s wedding. She promises to repay him gradually, hiding the truth.

Abhir picks up Swarna and asks the driver to inform Abhira’s family while he takes care of Swarna. Manish and Surekha are shocked to see Abhir bringing Swarna home. They call the doctor and take care of her.

Abhira sees the factory workers and disguises herself as one of them, wearing a mask and cap. She learns that Jyoti’s husband kidnapped BSP. Meanwhile, Krish gives Armaan his phone, and the family finds out that BSP has been kidnapped. Vidya blames Abhira for everything that has happened.

Charu and Kiara defend Abhira, but Vidya insists that if Abhira hadn’t taken up Jyoti’s case, none of this would have occurred. Armaan yells at them, urging Vidya to react sensibly, as Abhira might be in danger. He sets out with Rohit to rescue them, accompanied by Manoj and Sanjay.

Abhira manages to take the baby and throws chili powder into the goons’ eyes. They chase her. The police try to enter the factory, and Armaan insists on accompanying them. As the police attempt to stop Armaan, they hear a gunshot. Moments later, the factory gate opens, and Abhira emerges on a scooter with BSP strapped to her chest. Manoj salutes her as the police arrest Jyoti’s husband and the goons. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

