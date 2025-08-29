Bigg Boss 19 captaincy task: Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj get aggressive, Farrhana Bhatt's secret room brings BIG twist

Bigg Boss 19 has just begun, and the viewers are already glued to the show. Now, the first task of the Bigg Boss 19 will be held in the forthcoming episode, and it will be the captaincy task. The captain of the house will be decided through this. Along with this, the makers also offered a glimpse of the new power that Farrhana Bhatt will have as she is locked in the secret room. In the captaincy task, Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj will lock horns as they give a tough competition to each other.

Advertisement

Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali lock horns

Colors TV uploaded a new promo of Bigg Boss 19, giving a glimpse of fans performing the first captaincy task in the show. It is then seen that Kunickaa Sadanand points out that Zeishan Quadri has broken the tiles. Tanya Mittal says that if Zeishan has broken one tile, Ashnoor Kaur's five tiles should be broken. Zeishan challenges her to break 500 tiles, and she accepts the challenge.

During the task, as Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali compete, the latter asks Abhishek not to get physical. Baseer tells him not to be brutal. Nehal Chudasama slams Abhishek for getting aggressive.

Baseer Ali accuses Abhishek, "You grabbed it. I am not lying. Itne aggression mai ho gaye yaar (You are in too much aggression)."

Abhishek rubbishes Baseer's accusations, saying, "You are just playing around, playing with the words and nothing else." Bigg Boss then asks Tanya to declare her decision.

Advertisement

Watch Bigg Boss 19 first captaincy task here-

In another promo, Bigg Boss informs the contestants that he is opening one more secret room for them, and that is the App Room. As the contestants get excited, Farrhana Bhatt is granted a special power. Bigg Boss asks Farrhana that she has to give access to only one contestant to the App room. Farrhana is surprised to hear this. As contestants go to get access, Mridul Tiwari, Amaal Mallik, and Ashnoor Kaur don't get the access. The promo ends before Farrhana announces her decision.

For the uninformed, Farrhana Bhatt was ousted by the contestants on the first day itself. She is currently inside a secretive room, and contestants aren't aware of this.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19, August 28 Episode Written Update: Baseer plans to push Gaurav Khanna out of captaincy race, Kunickaa Sadanand loses faith in friends