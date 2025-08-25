Bigg Boss 19: Netizens dig in Pranit More's old clip mocking Salman Khan

Stand-up comedian Pranit More's entry in Bigg Boss 19 grabbed eyeballs. He faced a violent backlash after making jokes about actor Veer Pahariya during a performance in Solapur, Maharashtra and a lot followed after that. He is known to be a renowned stand-up comedian, radio jockey, and content creator. Now, Pranit participated in the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan. Amid this, Pranit's viral video, taking a jibe at Salman Khan, has been going viral on social media.

Did Pranit More take a jibe at Salman Khan?

An old video of Pranit More mocking Salman Khan has been surfacing on the internet. Here, More can be heard saying, "Salman ke saamne paise ki baat kar raha hai ki 'Humne Salman ko paise khilaye.' Salman paise khaata hi nahi, voh logo ke career khaata hai (He was talking about money in front of Salman and claimed that he gave him money. Salman doesn't take money, he destroys people's career)."

Watch Pranit More's old video here-

Another Pranit's statement was, "But Rohit Shetty ne baadme usko bataya ki 'Dekho, movie mei gaadi chalane milegi aur kaise bhi chala sakte ho.' Salman bola, kidar sign karne ka hai (Rohit Shetty told him later, 'You can drive in the movie and you can drive anyhow. Salman asked where should I sign)."

At another gig, Pranit More mocked Khan, stating, "Salman ke ghar mei koi jaanvar hai toh safe thodi rahega (If there's an animal in Salman's house, how can it be safe).

The clip then shows a glimpse of Pranit's conversation with Salman on the Bigg Boss 19 stage. Here, the stand-up comedian tells Bhaijaan, "Aapka mazak udaunga toh mai uth jaunga (If I crack a joke on you, there will be consequences)."

Pranit can also be seen praising Salman for being a superstar and even revealed how his father is his fan.

Speaking about Pranit, he has a huge fan following, and all his gigs get a massive reaction from the audience.

Bigg Boss 19, the controversial reality show, is scheduled to air at 9 PM on JioHotstar.

