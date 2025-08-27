Bigg Boss 19 Nominations: Gaurav Khanna to Abhishek Bajaj, 7 contestants named, first evicted member Farrhana Bhatt plays big hand

Bigg Boss 19 has begun and has glued the audience. The first episode was full of surprises as Farrhana Bhatt, one of the contestants this season, was evicted by the other contestants. However, the twist was that Farrhana was not truly evicted; instead, she was placed in a secret room, and the other contestants aren't aware of it. In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 19, the first nomination task was conducted, and 7 contestants were nominated.

7 contestants nominated

Bigg Boss informed Farrhana that the nomination task would be taking place, and she would have a crucial role to play in it. All the contestants were called to the assembly room, where Bigg Boss explained the rules: each contestant would have to nominate two others and provide reasons for their nominations. Farrhana Bhatt task was to listen to the contestants and evaluate whether their reasons for nomination were truthful.

Nehal Chudasama nominated Tanya and Neelam. Farrhana agreed with Nehal's choice of Tanya but pointed out that Nehal was unfairly targeting Neelam as she is perceived as a soft target.

Gaurav also nominated Tanya and Neelam, and Farrhana agreed with his reasons for both nominations.

Next, Ashnoor nominated Tanya and Neelam. Farrhana agreed that Ashnoor was correct about Tanya but believed she was also targeting Neelam.

Kunickaa nominated Abhishek and Zeishan, both of whom objected to her decision. Farrhana sided with Kunicka's reasoning.

Mridul nominated Zeishan and Tanya. Farrhana disagreed with Mridul’s reason for nominating Zeishan but agreed with his reason for Tanya.

Amaal Mallik nominated Neelam and Mridul. Farrhana did not agree with Amaal's reasoning for nominating Neelam but agreed with his reasoning for nominating Mridul.

Pranit nominated Tanya and Abhishek, and Farrhana agreed with his reasons for both.

Zeishan nominated Pranit and Kunickaa, and Farrhana agreed with his reasons.

Tanya nominated Gaurav and Ashnoor, with Farrhana agreeing with her reasoning.

Nagma nominated Natalia and Neelam, and Farrhana disagreed with her reasons.

Abhishek nominated Pranit and Tanya. Farrhana agreed with both of his reasons.

Awez nominated Gaurav and Neelam. Farrhana agreed with his reason for nominating Gaurav Khanna but disagreed with the reason for Neelam.

Neelam nominated Gaurav and Natalia. Farrhana agreed with her first reason but disagreed with her reasoning for Natalia.

Natalia nominated Neelam and Nagma, and Farrhana agreed with her reasons.

Baseer nominated Abhishek and Neelam, and Farrhana agreed with his reasoning.

After the nomination task, the 7contestants who were nominated to get evicted in the first week of Bigg Boss 19 are- Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri, Pranit More, and Natalia Janoszek.

