Bigg Boss fame Aishwarya Sharma drops photos without Neil Bhatt, fans ask, 'Sachi mai divorce hogaya kya?'

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have been one of the most loved celebrity couples in the television industry. However, a few months ago, reports about a rift in their marriage surfaced online. Claims suggested that the two have separated. Now, fans are again confused about Neil's absence in Aishwarya's photos. A few hours ago, Aishwarya shared pictures with her Ganpati Bappa idol, but Neil was missing from these snaps.

Aishwarya Sharma shares solo pictures

Aishwarya Sharma uploaded solo photos on her Instagram account as she celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. In these snaps, the actress is dressed in a gorgeous orange ethnic outfit and is all smiles as she poses beside Bappa.

Take a look at Aishwarya Sharma's PICS here-

Netizens react to Aishwarya Sharma's post

After Aishwarya Sharma uploaded these photos, netizens flooded the comment section of this post and asked about Neil Bhatt's absence. One fan commented, "Where is Neil? We all miss him, please get back together."

Another netizen commented, "Neil kahan hy. Sachi mai divorce hogaya kya."

See netizens reaction here-

For the uninformed, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. While Neil played the protagonist, Aishwarya was the antagonist in the show. Their off-screen connection became the talk of the town, and they started dating. After dating for a few years, the two got engaged on January 27, 2021. The duo tied the wedding knot on November 30, 2021.

Aishwarya and Neil even participated in Bigg Boss 17, where fans got to see their real equation for the first time. Many adored their real life connection and the two became one of the most loved celeb couple on the show.

Workwise, Neil was recently seen in Megha Barsenge which ended in June 2025.

