EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Usha Nadkarni says she is not in touch with Smriti Irani after Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan, recalls working with her

Usha Nadkarni, the veteran actress who has impressed audiences with her impeccable work, is very unfiltered. The actress is the audience's favorite star and has worked in numerous shows. Usha was also a part of the hit show, Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan, which featured Smriti Irani in the lead role. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Usha recalled working with Smriti in the show and even confessed that they are not in touch.

Advertisement

Usha Nadkarni recalls working with Smriti Irani

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Usha Nadkarni recalled working with Smriti Irani in Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan. When asked about it, the veteran actor shared, "Badme usne kiya tha Virudh. Mere kandhe pe haath rakha boli 'Tai mere sath kaam karegi?' Maine bola 'Tu legi mujhe toh mai karungi (After that, she did Virudh. She kept her hand on my shoulder and asked 'Tai, will you work with me? I told her, 'If you take me, then I will do)."

Further, Usha Nadkarni said, "Voh bhi achi hai. Baat karne ko bohot achi hai (She is also nice. Nice to talk to)." When asked if she is still in touch with Irani, Usha nodded her saying, "no."

In the same interview, Usha Nadkarni opened up about her childhood, her journey in the entertainment industry, her 40 years of loneliness, emotional memories of her brother, working with Nana Patekar and more.

Advertisement

About Usha Nadkarni's professional life -

Workwise, Usha Nadkarni became a household name after her stint in the Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Pavitra Rishta. She played the role of Savita in the Ektaa Kapoor-produced show. Usha played the role of Sushant's mother. Despite playing a negative character, she received immense love from the audience.

Off-screen, Usha also shared a close connection with Sushant. After Pavitra Rishta, she participated in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Marathi 1. The 79-year-old actor was last seen in the hit cooking reality show, Celebrity MasterChef. She was evicted before the semi-final of the show.

Apart from this, she has been a part of numerous television shows such as Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan, Kuch Is Tara and more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Celebrity MasterChef fame Usha Nadkarni opines on Farah Khan's vlogs: 'Jaati hai logo ke ghar pe aur...'