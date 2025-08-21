FIRST PHOTOS: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s Gia Manek aka Gopi Bahu ties the knot with Varunn Jain in an intimate wedding

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Gia Manek is now married to actor Varunn Jain. The audience's beloved actress, known for portraying Gopi Bahu in the hit daily soap, has finally found the love of her life. Gia and Varunn announced their marriage by posting their wedding photos on social media. These pictures and this happy news came as a surprise to many, as not everyone was aware they were in a relationship. The two managed to keep their personal lives under wraps.

Advertisement

Gia Manek gets married to Varunn Jain

Taking to her Instagram account, Gia Manek and Varunn Jain shared photos from their intimate wedding celebration. The actors shared only two photos from their big day. Gia looks gorgeous in an elegant chrome and gold saree. The actress opted for a subtle look as she chose a simple six-yard and adorned her outfit with jewellery. Meanwhile, Varunn chose a simple chrome kurta pyjama.

Sharing these snaps, the newly married couple wrote, "With the grace of Divine and Master’s and with all the love showered, we’ve stepped into this forever union - hand in hand, heart to heart. We were two friends, today we’re husband & wife."

Take a look at Gia Manek and Varunn Jain's first wedding photos -

Their caption continued, "So grateful for the love, blessings and wishes from all our loved ones who made this day so special. Cheers to a lifetime of laughter, adventure, memories, and togetherness as Mr. & Mrs Gia & Varunn #bhutashuddhiwedding #isha #gratitude."

Advertisement

As per the post, it seems that Gia and Varunn had the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha at Isha Foundation in Tamil Nadu. Although they shared these snaps, they have kept their comment section off.

Workwise, Gia Manek rose to fame after playing the role of Gopi in the hit show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was a part of the show for quite sometime and was loved by the viewers for her acting prowess. Meanwhile, Varunn Jain became a household name after playing a pivotal role in Diya Aur Baati Hum. The actor played the brother of the male lead. He was recently seen essaying an important character in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

ALSO READ: From Gopi Bahu washing laptop to Riddhima fitting into suitcase, 7 ILLOGICAL Hindi TV scenes that will leave you looking for logic