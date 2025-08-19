Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Aug 18 Episode Written Update: Tulsi gets worried after seeing Pari's bruised hand, here's what happened

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Aug 18 Episode Written Update: Virani family reaches Noina's house for dinnery. They praise Noina for having a beautifully designed abode. Gayatri compliments Noina and compares her to Tulsi. Ajay, Pari and their family reach Noina's house. Pari inquires about Angad and Hrithik, and Mihir informs them that they are busy at work.

Tulsi is concerned about Pari

She misses them, but Tulsi tells her that she can meet them tomorrow at their house, as she will be returning for the Pag Phera ceremony. However, Ajay's mother instantly interrupts, saying that Pari can't come tomorrow as they have some post-wedding ritual at their house. Tulsi and Mihir agree to do the Pag Phera ceremony later.

Pari praises Noina's dressing sense and her fitness. She compliments Noina for carrying the saree gracefully. She indirectly mocks Tulsi for not being stylish and mentions how Tulsi has an old-fashioned collection of sarees. However, Noina compliments Tulsi's saree collection.

Tulsi asks Pari why she wasn't answering her calls since morning. Pari gives an excuse that she was busy. Tulsi decides to speak to Pari. Mihir is shocked to see his paintings at Noina's house. He then shows everyone his paintings and asks Noina how she got his paintings. She tells him and everyone that he never took his paintings home so she bought them at her house.

Tulsi sees Pari's bruised hand

Nandini notices a bruise on Pari's hand. Tulsi also sees it. Nandini and Tulsi get concerned and question Pari about the bruise. They ask her if her mother-in-law hurt her. Ajay's sister Sandhya overhears their conversation. Pari gets concerned. Sandhya assures Pari and Nandini that her mother doesn't have bad intentions.

Sandhya asks Pari to tell the truth to Tulsi and Nandini. Pari then informs Tulsi and Nandini that she got the burn while cooking her first dish. She tells them that Ajay's family took care of her after she got hurt. Sandhya assures Tulsi that no one in their house will hurt Pari. Pari accuses Tulsi and Nandini of overreacting.

Everyone sits together for dinner. Mihir gets acidity while eating spicy food. Tulsi gives him medicine. Noina praises Tulsi for being a good wife. Tulsi notices Noina gazing at Mihir.

Angad is furious as Vrinda's mother splashes dirty water on him. Hrithik tries to calm him. They then leave for Noina's house.

Tulsi learns about Noina's feelings for Mihir

As Noina is in the kitchen, Tulsi questions her about whether she misses her husband. Noina shares with Tulsi that she got married in an arranged marriage setup, and there was no love in her marriage. She says that if a love story is incomplete, then a person can't love second time. Noina praises Mihir for being a loving husband and even compliments Tulsi. Tulsi invites Noina to her house for Janmashamti.

After Sandhya and Pari leave for their house, the former asks Pari how she got the bruise on her hand. Pari lies, saying that she got burned in the kitchen. At Shanti Niketan, Mihir applies medicine as Tulsi gets a cramp. She tells him that Noina loved him. Mihir is in denial, but Tulsi is sure that Noina had feelings for Mihir. The episode ends here.

