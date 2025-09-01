Priya Marathe Demise: Ankita Lokhande shares precious memories from Pavitra Rishta, pens heartbreaking note

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Priya Marathe's sudden demise at 38 has left all in utter shock. At the age of 38, the actress succumbed to cancer after a long battle. On August 31, she breathed her last, and the entire industry is in deep shock. Ankita Lokhande, who played Priya's on-screen sister in Pavitra Rishta, has penned a heartbreaking note remembering the actress and the fond memories spent with her. Ankita shared some unseen photos with Priya and mentioned how she was her first friend from Pavitra Rishta.

Ankita Lokhande remembers Priya Marathe

Taking to her Instagram account, Ankita Lokhande penned a lengthy note remembering her friendship with Priya Marathe. She wrote, "Priya was my first friend from Pavitra Rishta. Me, Prarthana and Priya.. our little gang… it always felt so wholesome when we were together. Priya, Prats and I lovingly called each other wedee in Marathi, and that bond was truly special.."

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's post here-

Ankita Lokhande recalled how the late actress was there for her during her sad days and always attended the Gauri puja during the Ganpati festival. She added, "Priya was the strongest she fought every battle with so much courage. Aaj ti nahiye amchya sobat, and it breaks my heart to even write this. Losing her is a reminder that we really never know the battles someone is fighting behind their smile.. So, be kind… always."

The note further read, "Priya, my dear wedee, you will always live in my heart and in my memories. Thank you for every laugh, every tear, every moment. Until we meet again… Om Shanti."

Apart from Ankita Lokhande, several actors from the Television industry and the Marathi fraternity remembered the actress.

Priya Marathe rose to fame after playing a pivotal role in Pavitra Rishta. She essayed the role of Varsha and portrayed Ankita Lokhande's on-screen sister. After her stint in the show, she did several projects and garnered a dedicated fandom.

About Priya Marathe's demise

As per reports, Priya was battling cancer for a long time for the past year and was undergoing treatment for it. Despite medical care, her condition deteriorated. Unfortunately, she breathed her last at her house in Mira Road, Mumbai.

Priya Marathe was married to actor Shantanu Moghe for 13 years. The couple tied the knot on April 24, 2012.

