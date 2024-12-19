Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 12: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode saw Ryusei Shidou score two goals with his Big Bang Drive, putting Japan U-20 ahead. Despite this, Ego Jinpachi claimed he had no additional strategies for the game. However, Isagi’s sharp remarks about the players’ egos persuaded Ego to reconsider.

As a result, Ego substituted Otoya Eita with Shoei Barou. Don’t miss Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 12 to find out how this affects the match. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 12: Release date and where to stream

In Japan, Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 12 is scheduled to air on Saturday, Saturday 21, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. It will debut on TV Asahi’s new IM Animation programming block and will later be available on channels like BS Asahi, AT-X, and Animax.

For domestic viewers, Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 12 will be streaming on platforms such as Hulu, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. International audiences can watch the episode on Crunchyroll, which will be available with English subtitles.

Expected plot in Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 12

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 12 will be titled ‘Flower,’ as per the title preview. The episode will see Yoichi Isagi will attempt to counter Oliver Aiku, now in the Flow State, intensifying the challenge. Aiku’s heightened awareness complicates Blue Lock XI’s offensive maneuvers.

Shoei Barou’s unpredictable role is likely to create opportunities for a decisive play. The episode may explore Barou’s strategy, offering potential breakthroughs for Blue Lock XI to secure a critical goal despite mounting challenges.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 11 recap

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 11, titled What You Taught Us, sees Ryusei Shidou think about his skills within the penalty box and reach his Flow State through Sae Itoshi's influence. This breakthrough enables him to score an extraordinary Big Bang Drive goal, putting U-20 Japan in the lead.

Ego Jinpachi momentarily pretends to lack strategies to win in order to test the players' reactions. Surpassing expectations, Isagi's strong ego inspires Ego to substitute Shoei Barou. Barou's entry creates confusion, while Yukimiya seeks Flow but achieves extreme focus. Meanwhile, Oliver Aiku reaches his Flow State in Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 11.

