Headhunted To Another World Episode 12 Focuses On Uchimura And Ulmandra’s Romance; Recap, Release Date And More

The last Headhunted To Another World episode saw Uchimura struggle to formulate a strategy due to extreme exhaustion. Recognizing this, the Demon King ordered him to rest, emphasizing that a strategist must have a clear mind.

After recovering, Uchimura devised a battle plan, though demons and demi-humans remained skeptical. His speech boosted their morale, leading to a unified front. During the battle, Ulmandra rejoined Sylphid and Genome to defeat a massive dragon.

The Demon King then arrived to confront the true calamity behind the wyvern attacks. Headhunted To Another World Episode 12 will likely center on Uchimura and Ulmandra. Although Ulmandra returned to battle, she remains weakened from her previous encounters with the wyverns.

The episode may focus on Uchimura aiding her recovery, potentially allowing for more personal moments between them. This could lead to further development in their relationship, giving more attention to the romantic subplot between Uchimura and Ulmandra.

Headhunted To Another World Episode 12 will be released on March 17, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST, with potential delays for global audiences due to time zone differences and simulcast schedules. In Japan, the episode will first stream on ABEMA and d Anime Store.

A week later, it will air on BS11, Tokyo MX, and AT-X. Headhunted To Another World Episode 12 will also be available on platforms like Prime Video and Rakuten TV in Japan, and on Crunchyroll globally. South and Southeast Asian viewers can watch it on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

