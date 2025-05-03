Kaiju No. Chapter 126: Reno Joins The Fray As Mina’s Keraunos Shot Misses; Prediction And Possible Spoilers

The battle against the Meireki Era Mega Monster has seemingly reached its highest point, with Mina Ashiro, Kafka Hibino, and Kikoru Shinomiya pushing their abilities to their limits. As the outcome of the battle now hangs in the balance, fans can only wonder if the trio’s precisely coordinated efforts will pay off in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 126. Keep reading to find out our predictions on what will happen next.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 126: Mina’s Keraunos attack face unexpected resistance

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 126 is expected to begin with Mina Ashiro firing the Keraunos at the Meireki Era Mega Monster, aiming to expose its core. Although the blast will create a massive explosion, the Meireki will likely narrowly avoid a direct hit by dodging at the last moment.

As a result, its core will remain intact, forcing Mina into a cooldown phase before she can fire again. Kikoru, already exhausted from using dual Numbers Weapons, will start reaching her limit as well. Kafka will still be able to fight and will urge her to conserve energy while he attempts to hold Meireki off alone.

Kafka faces Meireki solo in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 126

As Kafka battles Meireki alone, Hoshina will likely comment on the futility of his situation. Gen Narumi, severely injured, may attempt to stand but quickly realize his body can’t handle it. Other Defense Force members—Keiji Itami, Konomi Okonogi, and Akira Kurusu—will observe grimly, recognizing how close they are to failure.

Despite the overwhelming odds, Narumi will remain hopeful and issue a call to Reno Ichikawa, who by then may have just completed his mission against the revived Kaiju elsewhere. Though exhausted, he will likely rush over in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 126.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 126: Reno's arrival could turn the tide

With encouragement from Iharu Furuhashi and the Fourth Division, Reno is likely to respond to Narumi’s call. He will likely arrive just in time to immobilize Meireki, possibly freezing it mid-attack. Kikoru, regaining composure, may direct Mina on the exact location of the core.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 126 will likely end with Mina landing a direct shot on Meireki's core and Kafka preparing for what may be the final strike. However, the Meireki's potential to escape or reveal another secret remains a possibility.

*The spoilers provided here are purely speculative and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

