No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Sensei and his group had arrived at Gelb Castle in the last episode of No Longer Allowed In Another World, discovering the kingdom's struggle against the ‘Fallen Angel of Despair.’ Wolff, the Archmagus of Zauberberg, and Doran, the leader of the Dwarven tribe, confidently promised victory.

However, the leader of the Fallen Other Worlders altered the strategy, sending Yuriko, the Fallen Angel of Greed, to replace Sanzigen, the Fallen Angel of Despair. Yuriko's unexpected abduction of Wolff left everyone in shock.

With fans looking forward to finding what happens next after this cliffhanger ending, the release of No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 11 is just around the corner with answers. Keep reading to find out when it’s out, the expected plot and more.

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 11: Release date and where to stream

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 11 is slated for release on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. In Japan, it will be broadcast on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS networks. Japanese audiences can also stream the episode on ABEMA, Lemino, and d Anime Store.

Viewers outside Japan will see the episode at different times due to time zone differences. After its initial broadcast, international viewers in the USA, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent can watch No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 11 with English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 11

As the party moves forward with their plans to rescue Wolff from the Dritten Cathedral, No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 11 will reveal more about Wolff's past, particularly his connection to the Other Worlder girl who kidnapped him and the mysterious old woman. This backstory may reveal the reasons behind Yuriko's actions and her complex relationship with Wolff.

Additionally, Sensei is expected to play a significant role in No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 11, potentially showing his development and contribution to the group's mission. More details about the larger conflict with the Other Worlders will also be unveiled in the episode.

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 10 recap

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 10 is titled ‘Reflect On Your Failure To Kill Me Properly.’ The episode begins with Sacchan humming a tune as a tuxedoed Other Worlder reports the defeat of their comrades.

He remains confident despite acknowledging the power of the Dwarves and the Archmagus Wolff. At Gelb Castle, Wolff and Doran, the Dwarven leader, fend off Sanzigen's forces. Sensei's group arrives and learns of the ongoing war against the Other Worlders.

Wolff dismisses Sensei's abilities in No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 10, while Melos takes an interest in a creature similar to Wolff's companion. Meanwhile, the Fallen Other Worlders' leader sends Yuriko, the Fallen Angel of Greed, to confront Wolff due to their shared past.

Later, Yuriko kidnaps Wolff with the help of a dark dragon. Sensei tries to uncover more about Wolff's past, finding an old woman connected to him. No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 10 concludes with plans to invade the Dritten Cathedral to rescue Wolff, with Sensei unexpectedly left behind.

For more updates on the No Longer Allowed In Another World anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.