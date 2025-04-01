Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Chapter 47 Reveals Suho’s New Class; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Solo Leveling : Ragnarok chapter saw Suho face an unknown, dual-wielding version of himself in the final Advancement Quest trial. Though weaker in stats, this counterpart wields powerful weapons and activates multiple buffs, forcing Suho into battle.

As unfamiliar memories flood his mind, he realizes they belong to this alternate version of another world. Weighing their differences, he rejects being shaped by the System and takes control instead. Upon winning, he’s given three Class choices but refuses a single path, merging all three to create a unique Class.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Chapter 47 will unveil Suho’s newly forged Class and its abilities, revealing how merging the three options alters his strength. With the Advancement Quest complete, Suho is expected to return to reality.

Here, his transformation will likely play an important role in his upcoming conflict with Tiel. Now that Tiel has uncovered the Black Mask’s true identity, the conflict between them will escalate, testing Suho’s newfound power against the looming threat of the Itarim Apostle.

Solo Leveling : Ragnarok Chapter 47 will be released on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 12:00 am KST (and JST) in South Korea. Due to time zone differences, international readers will be able to access the chapter on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Chapter 47 will be available in Korean on KAKAO PAGE, a well-known South Korean webcomic platform. English-speaking fans can read it on Tapas, which provides global access to the series.

For more updates from the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.