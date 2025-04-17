Box Office: As Sandalwood legend Upendra confirms Aamir Khan's presence in Coolie, revisiting collections of Talaash.

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan is well-known even in the South of India for his famous parts in popular films like Dangal and PK. He is currently preparing for a special cameo in a Tamil biggie, even though he has already established himself as an actor, producer, voice actor, and television host in Bollywood. At the moment we cannot ignore the enthusiasm surrounding his role in the upcoming Coolie, Superstar Rajnikanth's mass actioner directed by Leo and Vikram fame Lokesh Kanagaraj, here comes a new piece of information about this cameo.

Kannada superstar Upendra, who's doing a cameo in Coolie, has revealed that Aamir Khan would be starring alongside him, Rajinikanth, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the forthcoming high-profile Tamil. During a public interaction, while promoting his latest multi-starrer, 45, the actor revealed this titbit. Movie lovers are excited about Aamir Khan's highly anticipated appearance because of the film's ensemble cast and this collaboration is set to become a talked-about event.

Regarding standout performances, it is worthwhile to review some of Aamir Khan's past hits, such as Talaash. This psychological crime thriller was a huge success and demonstrated his ability to play challenging parts with ease as the film's ultimate twist through Kareena Kapoor's character was a riveting one at that time. During the peak of their career when everything is going in their stardom's favor, none would have taken up such a slow, gritty character, but that's what Aamir Khan is known for. Made with a budget of around Rs 50 crore, the 2012 film directed by Reema Kagti is said to have generated around Rs 170 crore worldwide gross at that time. Going by that yardstick, imagine why Aamir would have signed Coolie in the first place.

Coolie has already created a lot of talk and is anticipated to be an action-packed thriller. Although Aamir Khan's involvement in the film is kept under wraps, it has raised interest with Upendra's confirmation. It will be intriguing to watch Aamir Khan alongside South's big superstars, while the film's expensive budget adds more flair to it.

Fans are eager to see what surprises the 'Mr Perfectionist' has in store for them this time around, and Coolie's release is guaranteed to be a historic occasion for the same.

